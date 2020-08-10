BWW Review: THE RHYTHMICS Studio Album

New musical album reviewed

With everything that continues to go on around us, it is incredible that we are still managing to be creative and produce new work - such as The Rhythmics, which has just been released as a studio album.

The Rhythmics is a brand new British musical, developed by Metta Theatre and Aria Entertainment, which features a book and lyrics by Metta's Artistic Director Poppy Burton-Morgan, and music and lyrics by Stiles & Drewe Award recipient Ben Glasstone.

The piece follows the ups and downs of single father Grey and his precocious teenage daughter Silva. Grey goes off to pursue his rock star dreams and successfully auditions for 'Nick & the Rhythmics', only to realise he's now part of an all-male rhythmic gymnastics group!

Artists involved in the cast recording include Neil McDermott, Eleanor Kane, Christopher Staines, Daniel York Loh, Samuel Thomas and Kinny Gardner.

The album features 11 of the 19 songs in the show and it showcases a range of musical genres. The one thing that every number possesses is a great melody - so many of which are memorable, even several hours after listening. "Got Your Back" (which also has a music video) reminds me greatly of Once and the folk genre which embodies that show. The use of an acoustic guitar in many numbers also ties in with this style, and is particularly striking in "Daddy You're My Hero" and "Life's Not A Competition".

"Rockstar" is probably the best track on the album, as it begins in a 1950s doo-wop style (in a contradiction to the song title) and slowly transitions into quite a rocky number with an absolutely superb arrangement. Eleanor Kane, performing as Silva, is also able to showcase her phenomenal voice on this track. Another genre can be heard on "Going Nowhere", which has a ska type vibe. The a cappella at the end of this number is mind-blowingly good.

The strongest aspect of this cast album are the musical arrangements, and the various layers and level of detail surrounding them.

I'm sure I'm not the only person who now wants to see this show on stage!

The Rhythmics is now available to listen to via Spotify, iTunes, Amazon Music, Apple Music and many other digital platforms.

