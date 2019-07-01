BWW Review: JOE STILGOE Â– THE HEAT IS ON, Ronnie Scott's

Joe Stilgoe has proved his jazz chops over and over, through live shows, albums and even a stint in High Society at the Old Vic. Now he's back with his new album, The Heat is On, full of 1980s songs arranged in the style of 50s big band classics.

He chose to launch the new album with a short residency at the legendary Ronnie Scott's in Soho from 30 June-2 July, and the show didn't disappoint.

Backed by an exceptional 16-piece big band of trumpets, trombones, sax, clarinets, upright bass, guitar and drums, Joe weaved together a classy set including songs from the new album, old classics ("Top Hat, White Tie and Tails", "Puttin' on the Ritz") and a couple of songs from a previous album New Songs For Old Souls.

So why 1980s songs? It's the decade Joe grew up in, and he was on the search for new music to play in big band style... and the arrangements, the fruits of a collaboration with Evan Jolly, breathe new life and swinging verve into some surprising numbers.

A Billy Ocean classic, covered by Boyzone, reimagined in big band clothing? Check - "When the Going Gets Tough, The Tough Get Going".

One of Gloria Estefan's greatest hits with added swing? We've got that too - "Rhythm is Gonna Get You".

A ridiculous animal-themed song featured in The Flintstones movie, given a jazzy edge? Dream no longer - "Walk the Dinosaur".

There's plenty of space in the songs for virtuoso jazz solos from the band, a few entertaining little lyrical twists, and even an authentic call and response section with the band during "When the Going Gets Tough".

Aside from the fabulous music, Joe's stagecraft is also very accomplished, effortlessly turning some rather muted (or perhaps just Sunday roast-focussed) audience reactions into gentle banter, and a couple of musical mistakes into breezy jokes with the band.

There's also room for a couple of originals - "Rainbows in my Teacup", a sweet but not saccharine dedication to his daughter before she was born, and "Pocket Song", reminiscing about fairytales and childhood dreams. Towards the end of the first act, he even finds time for an audience request, and pulls out of the hat a beautifully still version of The Kinks' "Waterloo Sunset".

Basically, if you haven't yet checked out Joe Stilgoe's music, you should - live or on your favoured music format. It's sure to get your foot tapping and put a big smile on your face.

Joe Stilgoe - The Heat is On! Swinging the 80s is out now on CD and streaming services





