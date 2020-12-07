BWW Review: JACK AND THE BEANSTALK ONLINE, Jack Be Nimble

Former Blue Peter presenter, writer, director and regular pantomime dame, Peter Duncan, decided to film a pantomime in his back garden to entertain audiences at home and in cinemas this Christmas.

The opening scenes of a family preparing for Christmas are just lovely and don't linger for too long before transporting us to another world for Jack and the Beanstalk.

Nicola Blackman is just magical as the garden fairy, full of sparkle and joy! Sam Ebenezer is an endearing Jack opposite Sarah Moss who plays Jill. Ian Talbot is suitably enraged as Jill's overprotective father, Squire Shortshanks. Jos Vantyler makes for a brilliant baddie as Fleshcreepy.

Duncan very much steals the show as Dame Trott. From the flamboyant costumes by David 'Daisy' Morgan to the antics on screen, there are jokes delivered left right and centre.

Duncan's back garden is certainly enviable. The labyrinth of greenery provides numerous locations for the plot, with clever camera angles used to capture the beanstalk.

The pantomime has been beautifully shot by Luke Roberts and the sound quality is excellent. Occasionally, it feels like not enough time is given to encourage the audience to respond in their usual manner at a pantomime, but it is certainly engaging and makes you want to boo, hiss and cheer despite not being around hundreds of others doing the same.

The nods to the COVID-era are a nice touch but aren't too overbearing. It's certainly one of the most globally conscious scripts I've ever come across at a panto, with a thread of the importance of caring for our world spun throughout the narrative - between the odd jibe at plant-based diets, of course.

Expertly written, this is a masterclass in what makes a good panto, under the direction of Talbot and Duncan. All the boxes are ticked: you have the hero, the love interest, the love interest's overbearing parental figure, the dame, the cow, well-pitched jokes, and a silly song at the end.

Utterly charming, this version of Jack in the Beanstalk is certainly an apt alternative if you can't get along to your local panto this year!

Jack and the Beanstalk available now online and in selected cinemas from 4 December

Check out our interview with Peter Duncan about the show

Related Articles