BWW Review: BLACK LOVE, Kiln Theatre

There is a sense of anticipation in the air as we take our seats for Black Love, which comes to the Kiln for a strictly limited run this month.

As Aurora (Nicholle Cherrie) slinks into the stage set of white boxes, surrounded on all sides by the audience, she brings with her a stylised version of what 'black love' might be.

Living with her brother, Orion (Nathan Queeley-Dennis), in a house left them by their dad, these siblings - named for star constellations - share a bond of memory, knowledge, and history.

Chinonyerem Odimba's play (with music by Ben and Max Ringham) is a complex piece of theatre. As Lois (Beth Elliott, in her London debut) pushes into the lives of Aurora and Orion, their bond is shaken to the core.

The strongest character in the play is undoubtedly Orion, a budding actor trapped in roles which stereotype the violent, aggressive, or subservient Black man. Queeley-Dennis reaches deep into the recesses of this man as he searches for purpose and love.

Meanwhile, Cherrie's Aurora is opinionated, passionate, and trapped in her mother's shadow. To her, her parents had the perfect marriage - but we know no one does. She reads books on her heritage, and carries the scars of a childhood where she was stopped from being herself.

With musical interludes to say what cannot be said in conversation, Black Love remains highly energetic and deeply atmospheric throughout. Voices tell us of an idealised view of 'black love' in all its forms; coloured and flashing lighting (by Richard Howell) sets the mood.

Elliott brings a shrewd understanding to her Lois: this white woman both fetishises the Black space and seeks to become part of it. At one point she is told "You will never understand" and you see her visibly crumple, like she has been punched in the gut. Buying plantain and watching YouTube videos on how to cook rice will never be enough.

Black Love is an interesting piece, which made me think about prejudice, culture, and relationships. I would have liked to hear more from Aurora about why she embraces her hedonistic life of dance and self-love, but that could be a whole other show.

Here, Odimba (who also directs) makes us stop and reflect on what is said about Black women, and what can really feel like home. Co-produced with Paines Plough and tiata fahodzi, Black Love is a true celebration of life and love.

Black Love at Kiln Theatre until 23 April

Photo credit: Camilla Greenwell