BWW Interview: Joseph Millson Talks THE DEFINITIVE SUPERCALIFRAGILISTIC 2020 CAST RECORDING of MARY POPPINS

West End's Mr Banks Joseph Millson on new Mary Poppins cast recording

It's been a long seven months since our favourite nanny last took flight over the Prince Edward Theatre auditorium, and as things currently stand, no official announcement has been made on when the show will recommence. However, the Mary Poppins team will continue to entertain and spread joy to fans with the release of a brand new live cast recording next week.

Ahead of its imminent release, we caught up with the West End production's Mr Banks, Joseph Millson.

Firstly, how are you and how have you found the lockdown period?

I'm really well, healthy, grateful and lucky. I was ill early on, took some work in a supermarket for a couple of months after that and like everyone else has since, I've just been taking everything one week at a time.

You are currently starring in Betrayal at Theatre Royal Bath. How does it feel to be back on stage again after so many months?

Like an absolute winning lottery ticket! The first night was simply extraordinary and very emotional. Humans really are more than food, clothes and mobile phones. We need theatre and soul food; the communion with others is vital.

Looking at your previous credits, you appear to have performed in only a handful of musicals. What does a piece of musical theatre need to possess to pique your interest?

Oh I LOVE musicals. I've done a fair few over the years but they terrify me, as I'm not a classically trained singer. I can't read music so I need a long time to prepare an audition. That might be why I haven't done more!

Pre-lockdown, how were you enjoying your time as part of the Mary Poppins company?

I was LOVING every single second.

The relationship between Mr Banks and his children forms a much larger part in the stage show of Mary Poppins than the film. Was it this depth of character that drew you to the role?

Yes, it's a fantastically drawn role in the stage show (and the film).

How did it feel watching your colleagues perform in such an iconic medley performance during the Britain's Got Talent final a few weeks back?

It was surprisingly emotional. There seemed to be so much weight to the two words at the start of the lyric: "We will step in, step in time." Because we bloody will!

How was the process of recording THE DEFINITIVE SUPERCALIFRAGILISTIC 2020 CAST RECORDING of Mary Poppins?

Remarkably painless as they recorded a few live shows and picked out the best moments for the recording.

Do you have a favourite song in the show? To watch or listen to?

"Being Mrs Banks" sung by the amazing Amy Griffiths definitely takes some beating.

Mary Poppins recorded an original London cast album in 2005. What was the thought behind doing another London recording (albeit a live one this time)?

Fifteen years is long enough for things to get even better, both in production and performance. Little did we know it would also serve an extra purpose of keeping Mary and our production breathing during its absence.

Can we hope to see you back playing Mr Banks when the powers that be allow it?

Yes, yes, and yes please.

The new live cast recording of the West End production of Mary Poppins will be released on 6 November and is available to pre-order here

