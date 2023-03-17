Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BROWN GIRLS TO IT TOO Returns To Soho Theatre This Spring

Following their incredible autumn 2022 world premiere, Tilted and Soho Theatre revive the hit show for an extended run at Soho Theatre from Tuesday 23 May to Saturday 10,

Mar. 17, 2023  
BROWN GIRLS TO IT TOO Returns To Soho Theatre This Spring

BBC Sounds' Brown Girls Do It Too the award-winning podcast from Poppy Jay and Rubina Pabani explores the messy realities, fantasies and sexpectations of British Asian women, navigating life and relationships along the way.

Following their incredible autumn 2022 world premiere, Tilted and Soho Theatre revive the hit show for an extended run at Soho Theatre from Tuesday 23 May to Saturday 10 June, with a press night on Thursday 25 May. The fourth series of the podcast will be available from Friday 24 March, with new episodes coming out weekly featuring Meera Syal, Diet Paratha, Jameela Jamil, and many more.

Brown Girls Do It Too: Mama Told Me Not to Come is the critically acclaimed show inspired by the podcast, winner of the Podcast of the Year at the British Podcast Awards 2020 and of the Best Podcast at the 2021 Asian Media Awards. True to the podcast, Poppy & Rubina discuss their life experiences with their trademark uncensored, no-filter approach - touching on orgasms and first loves to racism and family politics. But the live show turns the dial up even further, with Rubina describing the experience as 'like the podcast, but on acid'. Expect a myriad of songs, sketches, dances, and some questionable Indian accents...

The live show premiered at London's most vibrant producer of new theatre, comedy and cabaret Soho Theatre in October before travelling to Birmingham, Southampton, Liverpool, Brighton, Nottingham, Leeds, Salford, Bristol and Leicester.

The revival will reunite the original creative team, including writer/performers Rubina Pabani and Poppy Jay, producer/ co-director Sam Hodges, co-director Aneesha Srinivasan, dramaturg Pia Furtado, set and costume designer Rosanna Vize, lighting designer Bethany Gupwell and sound designer Jasmin Kent Rodgman.

'We were blown away by the response to the first London run and tour round the country this autumn. We always knew that Rubina and Poppy were comedy gold. But what has also become very clear is what an important podcast, and now stage show, this is for so many people - who have told us that this is the first time they have seen their story represented on stage. We can't wait to share it with even more people this summer.' Sam Hodges (Tilted founder)

Tickets for Brown Girls Do It Too: Mama Told Me Not To Come are on sale now at browngirlsdoittoo.com and sohotheatre.com. Brown Girls Do It Too is available on BBC Sounds and produced by BBC Audio, with new episodes coming out weekly from Friday 24 March.




Cast Announced For A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM At Shakespeares Globe Photo
Cast Announced For A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM At Shakespeare's Globe
Shakespeare's Globe has announced the cast of A Midsummer Night's Dream, directed by Elle While (The Merry Wives of Windsor, 2019; As You Like It, Hamlet, 2018).
HAMNET To Transfer To The West Ends Garrick Theatre This Autumn Photo
HAMNET To Transfer To The West End's Garrick Theatre This Autumn
The stage production of Hamnet will transfer direct to London's Garrick Theatre this autumn after selling out ahead of its world premiere at the newly restored Swan Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon this April.  
McIntosh, Hamilton-Amos & Campbell to Star in BIG AUNTY Photo
McIntosh, Hamilton-Amos & Campbell to Star in BIG AUNTY
Midlands-born performers Alexia McIntosh and Kieran Hamilton-Amos will join Belgrade Theatre Creative Director Corey Campbell in BIG AUNTY, directed and devised by Campbell.
Photos: See Adjoa Andoh & More in Rehearsals for RICHARD III Photo
Photos: See Adjoa Andoh & More in Rehearsals for RICHARD III
Check out rehearsal photos of Rose Theatre and Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse Theatres' Richard III starring Adjoa Andoh.

More Hot Stories For You


Alexia McIntosh, Kieran Hamilton-Amos & Corey Campbell to Star in BIG AUNTY at The Belgrade TheatreAlexia McIntosh, Kieran Hamilton-Amos & Corey Campbell to Star in BIG AUNTY at The Belgrade Theatre
March 20, 2023

Midlands-born performers Alexia McIntosh and Kieran Hamilton-Amos will join Belgrade Theatre Creative Director Corey Campbell in BIG AUNTY, directed and devised by Campbell.
Photos: See Adjoa Andoh & More in Rehearsals for RICHARD IIIPhotos: See Adjoa Andoh & More in Rehearsals for RICHARD III
March 20, 2023

Check out rehearsal photos of Rose Theatre and Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse Theatres' Richard III starring Adjoa Andoh.
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Booking Extends Until 2024HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Booking Extends Until 2024
March 20, 2023

The producers of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions - have announced a further extension to booking for the original two-part multi award-winning production at London’s Palace Theatre. Check out the new booking dates here!
Photos: Go Inside THE OLIVIER AWARDS 2023 WITH MASTERCARD NOMINEES' CELEBRATIONPhotos: Go Inside THE OLIVIER AWARDS 2023 WITH MASTERCARD NOMINEES' CELEBRATION
March 19, 2023

On Friday 17 March, the Olivier Awards 2023 with Mastercard hosted their Nominees’ Celebration, in partnership with Cunard at The Londoner hotel, the world's first super boutique hotel in the heart of London's theatre district. Notable nominees such as Rose Ayling-Ellis, Beverley Knight, Rob Madge, Rafe Spall and Giles Terera were in attendance, among many of the other nominated theatre makers. Check out the photos here!
GRIMM to Play Grimsby's Docks Beer and The BargeGRIMM to Play Grimsby's Docks Beer and The Barge
March 19, 2023

Grimsby native, Evangeline Henderson, and Sugar Punch bring the world of immersive theatre to Grimsby with a story about its forgotten heritage, the families of fishermen and trawlers that made it.
share