BRILLIANT JERKS Comes to Southwark Playhouse This Spring

Performances run Wednesday 1st – Saturday 25th March 2023.

Nov. 25, 2022  
Following a sell-out run at VAULT Festival in 2018, Brilliant Jerks returns as a full-length production this spring at Southwark Playhouse. From innovative award-winning writer Joseph Charlton (Industry, HBO/BBC; ANNA X, Harold Pinter Theatre), the show is a fast, touching and scandal-driven show based on the creation of a multi-billion-dollar app.

In 2008, an entrepreneur leaves a tech conference in Paris. As he stands on the street, unable to hail a cab, an idea lands with the falling snow: tap a button, get a ride. Ten years later, Mia drives nights in Manchester, Sean is recruited as the brightest new programmer and Tyler moves onto yet another new future. This is the story of one brilliant idea, and the impact on the lives of many.

This mesmerising play follows the chain reaction of change, during a decade of fast-growing and unregulated technology, which has so profoundly affected our everyday lives. Inspired by the creation of infamous ride-hailing apps, audiences are taken behind the scenes of the big ideas that shape our modern-day society, from those at the top right down to those on the front lines day-to-day.

Focusing on how these great tech empires are seemingly shaped by a relatively small number of entrepreneurs from Silicon Valley, Brilliant Jerks is a timely and fascinating production. The intertwining narratives highlight how tech giants inadvertently not only alter our patterns of behaviour, but also shine a light on the dangers of ignoring the responsibility which comes with power.

Writer Joseph Charlton comments, Brilliant Jerks began life a few years ago when I was working as a journalist. I was interviewing drivers and office workers for Uber in London for an article and got fascinated by their stories. The play is about the beginning of the end of the tech boom era. There was a time only a little while back where "Uber" was almost a state of mind more than just a company: all of us wanted more, bigger, better, now. More convenience, more value, more lifestyle. I think we have a more complicated relationship now with the big tech companies than during their heyday five or ten years ago, but we still live with them in our pockets. This play is about the people behind the tech. It's about a driver, a coder, and a CEO - and what unites or divides those people all working for one company, but living very disparate lives.

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for ALL NEW ADVENTURES OF PETER PAN at York Theatre Royal Photo
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for ALL NEW ADVENTURES OF PETER PAN at York Theatre Royal
See rehearsal photos of CBeebies favourite Maddie Moate and three stars of last year’s Cinderella, flying into York Theatre Royal for this year’s swashbuckling family pantomime All New Adventures of Peter Pan from 2 December to 2 January.
Welsh National Opera Withdraws From Touring to Liverpool Photo
Welsh National Opera Withdraws From Touring to Liverpool
Welsh National Opera has announced that it will no longer be able to tour to Liverpool, with immediate effect.  The decision has been made due to the substantial reduction in its public funding, which was recently announced, and as a direct consequence of that, the Company needs to introduce budget efficiencies. 
Royal Court Theatre Presents Sokhan Begoo / Speak Up: A Night Of Readings Amplifying The V Photo
Royal Court Theatre Presents 'Sokhan Begoo / Speak Up: A Night Of Readings Amplifying The Voices Of Contemporary Iran'
The Royal Court Theatre will present a night of readings from Iranian playwrights on Friday 2 December. Sokhan Begoo / Speak Up: A night of readings amplifying the voices of contemporary Iran will also include a panel discussion amplifying the diversity of voices that exist within this community.
BAFTA-Nominated Guz Khan Embarks On Brand New Live UK Tour Photo
BAFTA-Nominated Guz Khan Embarks On Brand New Live UK Tour
Coventry's finest, Guz Khan, brings his big-screen persona and BAFTA-nominated hilarity on tour with an eagerly anticipated, band-new stand up show Guz Khan Live! The tour kicks off in Manchester on 15th January 2023 before he heads to Peterborough, Newcastle, Nottingham, Northampton, Birmingham, Liverpool, Wolverhampton, Leicester, Bradford and concludes in his hometown of Coventry on the 4th February 2023.

