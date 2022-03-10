BAD JEWS Will Return to London This Summer

Following record-breaking, sold-out runs, the original West End production of Joshua Harmon's comedy Bad Jews returns to the Arts Theatre in London for 11 weeks from Thursday 14 July to Sunday 25 September with tickets now available through badjews.co.uk

Daphna Feygenbaum is a "real Jew" with an Israeli boyfriend to prove it. When her cousin Liam brings home his non-Jewish girlfriend Melody, and declares ownership of their grandfather's necklace, it sparks a viciously hilarious brawl over family, faith and legacy.

Having premiered in New York in 2012, Bad Jews transferred to the UK where it toured nationally before celebrating two sold-out engagements in London's West End. The original production of Bad Jews was described the play as a "blisteringly funny" (Sunday Times) and "ferociously clever" (Evening Standard) comedy about family, legacy and what you choose to believe in.

Casting is still to be announced. Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award-winning playwright Joshua Harmon's other stage credits include Significant Other, Admissions, Skintight, and Ivanka: A Medea For Right Now.

The original production was directed by Michael Longhurst, designed by Richard Kent, lighting design by Richard Howell and sound design by Adrienne Quartly. This revival of that production will be directed by Jon Pashley.

Bad Jews is presented by Simon Friend, Gavin Kalin and Keren Misgav.