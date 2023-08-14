Award-Winning Modern Love Story Ikaria To Embark On UK Tourm September to December 2023

Writer-director Philippa Lawford's debut play Ikaria is set to tour the UK this autumn, after a critically acclaimed London run in 2022. When romance blossoms between two university students from different walks of life, the giddy excitement of a first love is at first preoccupying and then stifling as the pair contend with their ultimate place in the world that lies ahead. Strikingly moving, Ikaria is an illustration of how we can find salvation in someone else.

After taking a year out, Simon (James Wilbraham) has returned to university, determined to get on with his finals and not slip back into old, destructive habits. Mia (Andrea Gatchalian), a first-year, is embracing the explosive freedom of life away from home. While seemingly from different worlds, the two easily slide into a relationship, spending every night together in Simon's messy dorm room, staying up later and later, not going out, and skipping tutorials. Mia is initially happy to sink into Simon's nocturnal habit of living, until she begins to question whether this makes her happy – and whether it makes Simon happy as well.

Ikaria is a heartfelt look at the gritty reality of loving and caring for somebody who cannot love and care for themselves. Swept up in a dizzying romance, Simon and Mia find solace from the pressures of the outside world in Simon's bedroom, a space which begins to reflect the growing unrest infiltrating their relationship. Set against the backdrop of university, as young adults begin to question their place in the world, Ikaria presents a nuanced look at mental health and the coexistence of love and self-destruction.

The show received a runner-up award for the 2022 ATG/Platform Presents Playwrights' Prize, an OFFIE Short Run Commendation and came in at number two of Broadway World's 'Best Theatre of 2022' List.

Philippa comments, I was 24 when I wrote Ikaria - three years after leaving uni. I've tried to be as accurate as possible about what it felt like to be a student - how exciting and romantic it felt, and also the dizzying fear of feeling like an adult for the first time, fully able to make all your own mistakes. It's been wonderful working with such talented actors and with my fantastic associate director Izzy Parriss as we've built the detailed world of the play inside Simon's bedroom.

The show will begin its tour in York before visiting Mold, Stafford, Guildford, Belfast, Whitley Bay, and London.

Performance Dates

16th September Theatre@41

41 Monkgate, York, YO31 7PB https://tickets.41monkgate.co.uk/events/4afa957d-4c2a-4dce-ac22-947941ebda0b/booking

19th – 20th September Theatr Clwyd (Theatr Mix)

Raikes Lane, Mold, CH7 1YA https://www.theatrclwyd.com/event/ikaria

3rd October Stafford Gatehouse

Eastgate Street, Stafford, ST16 2LT https://www.gatehousetheatre.co.uk/whatson-event/ikaria/#schedules

6th – 7th October Yvonne Arnaud (Mill Studio)

Millbrook, Guildford, GU1 3UX

https://www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk/whats-on/ikaria

11th – 12th October Accidental Theatre

12-13 Shaftesbury Square, Belfast, BT2 7DB https://accidentaltheatre.co.uk/box-office/ikaria

19th – 21st October Laurel’s

212 Whitley Road, Whitley Bay, NE26 2TA https://app.lineupnow.com/event/ikaria-1

28th November – 2nd December Park Theatre (Park90)

13 Clifton Terrace, Finsbury Park, London N4 3JP https://parktheatre.co.uk/whats-on/ikaria