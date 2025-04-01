Avalon Reveals Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2025 Line-up

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Avalon have announced their promoted line-up of artists who are performing at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2025. This year's line-up includes the return of last year's Best Newcomer Joe Kent-Walters as well the latest offerings from award winning musical comedian Katie Norris, Adelaide Fringe Emerging Artist Award winner Kate Dolan and critically acclaimed comic and writer Andrew Doherty.

Additionally, audiences will have a chance to see festival debuts from US comedians; Emmy nominated writer and internationally touring comedian Sam Jay and comedian, actor, writer and star of hit stand-up special Hijabs Off Zainab Johnson.

Also coming back to the festival are Fringe favourites including one of the country's most in demand political satirists and comics Matt Forde, rising star and star of Live at the Apollo Chloe Petts, comedian, podcaster and author of 'Why Can't I Just Enjoy Things? A Comedian's Guide to Autism' Pierre Novellie, multiple-award-winning stand-up, writer, actor and podcaster Rob Auton, comedian and star of BAFTA award winning Friday Night Dinner Tom Rosenthal and Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee Glenn Moore.

During the last 35 years, Avalon have worked with more Edinburgh Comedy Award winners and nominees than any other company including: Chris Addison, Greg Davies, Dave Gorman, Frank Skinner, Harry Hill, The Mighty Boosh, Al Murray, Russell Kane, Alex Horne, Roisin Conaty, Kristen Schaal & Kurt Braunohler, Garth Marenghi, Lucy Beaumont, John Kearns, Bilal Zafar, Glenn Moore, Ciarán Dowd, Sara Barron, Sophie Duker, Huge Davies, Lauren Pattison, Phil Ellis, Ania Magliano, Ahir Shah and 2024's Best Newcomer Joe Kent-Walters, as well as three of only seven female winners of the prestigious Edinburgh Comedy Award; Jenny Eclair, Laura Solon and Rose Matafeo.

Avalon's promoted line-up for 2025 includes:

Andrew Doherty - Sad Gay AIDS Play

Chloe Petts - Big Naturals

Glenn Moore - Please Sir, Glenn I Have Some Moore?

Joe Kent-Walters - Joe Kent-Walters is Frankie Monroe DEAD!!! (good fun time)

Kate Dolan - The Critic

Katie Norris - Go West, Old Maid

Matt Forde - Defying Calamity

Matt Forde - The Political Party

Pierre Novellie - You Sit There, I'll Stand Here

Rob Auton - CAN (An Hour-Long Story)

Sam Jay - We The People

Tom Rosenthal - Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I Am

Zainab Johnson - Toxically Optimistic

