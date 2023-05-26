Aunty Donna Adds Another Eventim Apollo London Date

There will now be a matinee on 30 September.

They keep adding dates and they keep selling out. After the first UK tour dates sold out within hours of going on general sale, and the second round of additions going much the same way, Mick Perrin Worldwide is delighted to announce a further extra date for Australia's favourite absurdist sketch group Aunty Donna at Eventim Apollo London - adding a matinee performance on 30th September.

 

Following their critically acclaimed Netflix series, Aunty Donna, are bringing their first live show to the UK and Ireland. It's their first visit to perform on these shores in well over five years, and their first ever UK tour.  Their trip will see them visit Glasgow, Dublin, Bath Birmingham, London and Manchester.

 

It's been a big few years for the trio who in 2020, partnered with Netflix for the worldwide release of Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun, executive produced by The Office's Ed Helms and Between Two Ferns' Scott Aukerman. 

 

The series received praise from fans across the globe - including Neil Patrick Harris and RuPaul - and was coupled with a record-breaking tour of Australia and New Zealand, selling out shows across both countries. The boys are now absolutely primed to take their new critically and audience acclaimed live show out to the world.  When asked about their upcoming tour, the Aunty Donna boys said:

 

 “When the Magical Dead Cat demanded we participate in this incredible tour of the UK and Ireland, a tour showcasing brand new hilarious comedy and some fan favourite bits from our world-shaking Netflix series, we were initially hesitant. It seemed we would provide the bulk of the entertainment whilst the Magical Dead Cat would merely bring some coughed up fur balls!' 

 

'We raised our concerns with the Magical Dead Cat, and it offered to sweeten the deal by ending each show with a special surprise web slinging guest whose name rhymes with Glider Man. Desperate to meet this special surprise guest, we immediately said yes.”

 

Aunty Donna exploded onto the Melbourne comedy scene in 2012 with their unique brand of surreal, fast paced, alternative sketch. They won the hearts of UK audiences, playing the Edinburgh Festival and Soho Theatre between 2014-2017.  Since then, their loud and energetic shows have toured around the globe multiple times, won an accolade of awards and amassed a worldwide fanbase including more than 2million followers across platforms and 113 million views on YouTube.

 

Now, Mark Samual Bonanno, Broden Kelly and Zachary Ruane will join together to deliver Aunty Donna's wildly entertaining style of comedy for a new tour across England, Scotland and Ireland.

 

