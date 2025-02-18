Arts Council England Delays Project Funding Overhaul to September Following Sector Feedback

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Arts Council England (ACE) has announced a delay in the planned changes to its National Lottery Project Grants (NLPG) and Developing Your Creative Practice programs, moving the implementation date from April to September. The decision comes after initial feedback highlighted significant concerns within the sector.

Laura Dyer, ACE's deputy chief executive, stated that the council had planned to revise the funding operations due to an anticipated increase in demand, with projections indicating a need for an additional £60 million in funding requests. The planned changes aimed to manage this increased demand effectively, ensuring that applicants had a realistic chance of success without overwhelming the system with unviable grants.

However, Dyer acknowledged the anxiety these proposed changes had caused, especially among smaller, independent venues reliant on consecutive funding. The pause will allow for a broader consultation process, addressing the concerns raised about the impact on the programming and financial stability of these organizations.

Dyer explained, "It’s crucial that we maintain an open access application process, which is a fundamental aspect of NLPG. This process not only supports existing organizations but also welcomes newcomers to the sector."

Concerns were also raised about the potential increase in workload for ACE assessors and a possible decrease in funded projects due to the proposed restrictions, which included allowing organizations to make only two applications within a twelve-month period.

Despite the initial announcement and the unrest it caused, ACE has committed to no changes before September, ensuring further dialogue with stakeholders to refine the approach and maintain the vitality of the cultural sector in England.

Comments