Antony Costa Joins the Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY This Month

The new cast appears from 31 August.
MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY has announced the new cast arriving at Nikos Taverna on the Greek island of Skopelos, including British pop star Antony Costa who will play the role of Nikos.
Antony Costa said: ‘I am thrilled to have been given such a unique opportunity to be a part of Mamma Mia! the Party. Being a massive ABBA fan myself, I cannot wait to get stuck into such a fun project and immerse myself into the world that Björn Ulvaeus and Sandi Toksvig have so masterfully crafted. See you in the Taverna!’
Antony Costa formed the boyband Blue in 2000 with members Lee Ryan, Simon Webbe and Duncan James, going on to sell 15 million records worldwide and winning the prestigious Brit award for best British Pop Act in 2003. The band recently sold-out arenas across the UK on tour in 2022. Alongside his music career, Costa’s theatre credits include leading roles in Blood Brothers (West End), Boogie Nights (UK Tour), Rock of Ages (UK Tour), Zorro (Hope Mill Theatre), The Cat and The Canary (UK Tour), Popstars: The Musical (UK Tour), Aladdin (De Montfort Hall, Leicester) and Beauty and the Beast (Grand Opera House, York).
The rest of the new cast of London’s premier dining experience includes Rosemary Annabella Nkrumah (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Palace Theatre) as Debbie, Jacob Dachtler (Halls The Musical, Turbine Theatre) as Adam and Sarah Drake (From Here to Eternity, Charing Cross Theatre) as Nina. Adam Redford (The 12 Tenors, Europe Tour) joins the lineup as Ruben/Swing, Emanuel Alba (Man of La Mancha, London Coliseum) as Carlos/Swing, Deschenes Graham (‘Alice’ in Mad Hatter’s Circus) as Joyce/Swing, Lucy-Anne Stacey (We Will Rock You, Royal Caribbean) as Sue/Swing and Gemma McLean (Only Fools and Horses, Theatre Royal Haymarket) as Kate (at certain performances).
They join existing cast members Molly Cleere who will be playing the role of Konstantina, Kimberly Powell who will continue as Kate (at certain performances), Dawn Spence as Grandma, Oscar Balmaseda as Fernando, Robban Hogstrom as Robin/Swing and Claudia Bradley as Loretta/Swing whilst Rosie Rowlands and Allie Ho Chee share the role of Bella, along with the musicians, John Donovan, Luke Higgins, Kathryn Tindall, Steve Rushton and Luke Roberts.
Due to extraordinary demand, Mamma Mia! the Party is now booking until 3 March 2024 at The O2, London. 2024 marks the 50th anniversary of ABBA’s legendary performance of Waterloo at the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest and a trip to Nikos Taverna on the Greek Island of Skopelos (the stunning location where most of the exteriors of the first MAMMA MIA! film were shot) is the perfect way to celebrate this milestone. Created by ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus, with the English book by Sandi Toksvig, MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY is a unique and magical experience, bringing ABBA’s hits to life more vividly than ever before. Over the course of four glittering hours, guests can immerse themselves in a spectacular musical extravaganza, a set four-course Greek feast and an ABBA disco, all in one unforgettable evening of dancing, dining and singing!
Nikos and his wife Kate run the exotic and wonderful Nikos Taverna together with their family and friends. Told through dialogue and timeless ABBA songs, a warm, romantic and funny story evolves and unfolds during the evening, taking place around the guests as they enjoy a gourmet Greek meal. The evening ends with a 1970s disco, where audience members are encouraged to stay to sing and dance to ABBA’s greatest hits.
MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY has music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus (some songs with Stig Anderson), and a story by Calle Norlén, Roine Söderlundh and Björn Ulvaeus, with the English book by writer, comedian and broadcaster Sandi Toksvig.
The London version of Mamma Mia! the Party, which originally opened in Stockholm in January 2016, is co-directed and choreographed by Stacey Haynes and Roine Söderlundh, with set designed by Bengt Fröderberg, lighting designed by Patrick Woodroffe, sound designed by Gareth Owen, costumes designed by Annsofi Nyberg, music supervision by Robin Svensson and casting by David Grindrod CDG for Grindrod Burton Casting.
MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY is executively produced by Björn Ulvaeus and produced by U-Live.
