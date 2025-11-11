Annwn Prize Unveils Inaugural Shortlist Celebrating Global Excellence In Immersive Storytelling

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Annwn Prize has revealed the four works shortlisted for its inaugural edition. The selected artists and studios represent some of the most innovative voices in the field, spanning augmented reality, expanded cinema, interactive theatre, and AI-driven narrative.

The shortlisted works are:

– Colored / Noire – France, Novaya

– Consensus Gentium – UK, Karen Palmer

– Constantinopoliad – UK/Greece, Sister Sylvester

– NOWISWHENWEARE (the stars) – USA, Andrew Schneider

An exhibition of the shortlisted pieces will open to the public at Wales Millennium Centre in May 2026, offering audiences an opportunity to experience these groundbreaking works firsthand. The winner will be announced at an awards ceremony on Sunday, June 14, 2026, in Cardiff.

The Shortlisted Works

Colored / Noire (France, Novaya)

Set in 1950s Alabama, this augmented reality experience immerses audiences in the civil rights movement, allowing them to witness the courageous act of Claudette Colvin—who, at 15, refused to surrender her bus seat months before Rosa Parks. The selection committee praised its “exceptional theatrical quality” and “groundbreaking use of Extended Reality (XR)” to evoke deep emotional connection.

Consensus Gentium (UK, Karen Palmer)

This interactive film app places audiences in a near-future society where freedoms are eroded under the surveillance of biased AI systems. Using facial recognition, the app reads viewers’ reactions in real time to shape their story. The committee highlighted its “emotionally charged, participant-driven narrative” that powerfully explores digital citizenship and human agency.

Constantinopoliad (UK/Greece, Sister Sylvester)

An expanded cinema project inspired by the lost journals of poet Constantine Cavafy, Constantinopoliad invites participants into an act of collective reading, blending sound, touch, and imagery. The committee commended its poetic structure and sensory depth, calling it “a vivid journey through history, imagination, and queer identity.”

NOWISWHENWEARE (the stars) (USA, Andrew Schneider)

This interactive theatrical installation envelops participants in total darkness before immersing them in a constellation of nearly 4,000 LED lights and a 496-channel soundscape. The committee described it as “a masterclass in spatial storytelling and technical precision” that prompts profound reflection on time, existence, and human connection.

About the Annwn Prize

Launched in 2025 by Wales Millennium Centre in collaboration with Crossover Labs, the Annwn Prize seeks to elevate immersive storytelling as a vital artform. Supported by Peter and Janet Swinburn, the prize awards the winning artist or studio £20,000 and a bespoke creative residency to develop new work.

The selection committee for the inaugural shortlist includes Mark Atkin (Crossover Labs), Ana Brzezinska (Barbican/Moment Factory), Samantha King (VIVE Arts), Ellen Kuo (NewImages Festival), David Massey (Wales Millennium Centre), and Tom Millen (Crossover Labs).