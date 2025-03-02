Andy Nyman and Marc Antolin Will Lead West End Transfer of THE PRODUCERS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Menier Chocolate Factory’s critically acclaimed sell-out production of The Producers with book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, and music & lyrics by Mel Brooks transfers to the West End.

The production opens at the Garrick Theatre this Autumn, with Andy Nyman (Fiddler on the Roof, Abigail’s Party, Assassins – Menier, Hello Dolly – London Palladium, Governor Thropp in the film Wicked and creator of Ghost Stories), Marc Antolin (I Wish You Well - The Gwyneth Paltrow Ski-Trial Musical – Edinburgh Fringe/Criterion, The Band’s Visit – Donmar Warehouse), Trevor Ashley (Liza (on an E), I’m Every Woman, Diamonds Are for Trevor), Raj Ghatak (The Father and the Assassin – National Theatre, Life of Pi, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie - Sheffield Theatres), Harry Morrison (Come from Away – Phoenix Theatre/Abbey Theatre, The Third Man and Assassins for the Menier) and Joanna Woodward (The Time Traveller’s Wife: The Musical - Apollo Theatre, Merrily We Roll Along for the Menier) all reprising their roles from the original Menier run.

The production opens on 15 September, with previews from 30 August, and is booking until 21 February 2026. Priority booking opens on 3 March, with public booking opening on 5 March. There are over 18,000 tickets at £25.

Mel Brooks said today, “Hello Brits! My record-breaking musical, The Producers, is coming back to the West End! I couldn't be more proud of this show. I can't wait to sit in the Garrick Theatre and be bathed in laughter.”

Artistic Director of the Menier Chocolate Factory David Babani commented, “I am enormously proud of the entire team working across The Producers – the journey thus far at the Menier has been an utter joy from start to finish, with an incomparable cast led by the very brilliant Andy Nyman and Marc Antolin. To have the opportunity to do it all again, and grow the production as we transfer to the West End with our brilliant partners Nica Burns, Max Weitzenhoffer and Kevin Salter, is an absolute privilege.”

Producer Nica Burns added, “Whatever tickles your funny bone, you’ll find The Producers a total hoot. Laughter and joy throughout courtesy of the incomparable Mel Brooks and David Babani’s terrific production. Don’t walk, run to the box office!”

Full cast and creative team for the production will be announced shortly.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

Comments