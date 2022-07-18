Amy Di Bartolemeo, Jacob Young, Dale Evans, Erin Caldwell, and Glain Rhys Head Two-Week Workshop Of FOR TONIGHT

Blair Russell Productions will present a two-week workshop of Shenelle Salcido and Spencer Williams' new musical, For Tonight. For Tonight is a new, original, musical inspired by the writer's third great grandfather's handwritten journal set in the mid-1800s in North Wales.



The workshop, directed by Nick Evans (Bat Out of Hell, Billy Elliot), choreographed by Kevan Allen (Jesus Christ Superstar - World Tour), and musically directed by Iestyn Griffiths (Bat Out of Hell) and Drew Wutke (Fiasco's/McCarter's revival Into the Woods) will culminate in an invited industry performance on July 29th, 2022 at Old Diorama Arts Centre in London, UK.



The cast of FOR TONIGHT will include: Amy Di Bartolomeo (Six), Jacob Young (Heathers), Dale Evans (Jesus Christ Superstar - Open Air), Erin Caldwell (Pretty Woman), Glain Rhys (The Secret Garden, upcoming), Samantha Thomas (Wicked), Rhidian Marc (Wicked), Mared Williams (Les Miserables), Sophia McAvoy (Dirty Dancing), Jared Thompson (Saturday Night Fever), Kyle Birch (In Pieces), and introducing: Robbie Alexander, Ciara Ford, Cassius Hackforth, Ediz Ibraham, Otilia Panainte, Joseph Roi, and Ceri-Anne Thomas.



The story begins in 1832, in a small town, Trelawnyd, in North Wales where a Romani family travels through town, finding shelter on the farm of the Parry family. Soon after their arrival, the Parry parents die from an unknown disease and the Romani travellers are forced to go into hiding after being blamed for bringing "filth and death" to Trelawnyd. Through a riveting score, the atmospheric soundscape blends traditional Welsh choral, indie-pop, folk, and Romani-inspired melodies and rhythms. At its core, For Tonight is an exploration of the power and meaning of home through the lens of two unheard cultures in musical theatre: Welsh and Romani.



"As writers, we are thrilled about the opportunity to bring together Welsh and Romani creatives and performers in order to deepen For Tonight's story and characters." says Shenelle Salcido, co-Writer of For Tonight. "I am especially excited about incorporating a new song not available on the concept album into the score of this workshop."



You can listen to the new UK Concept Cast Recording of For Tonight on all digital platforms (Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon, YouTube etc). Book, music and lyrics by Shenelle Salcido and Spencer Williams, additional book by Whitney Rhodes, orchestrations by Shenelle Salcido and Joseph Purdue, with additional arrangements by Drew Wutke, Welsh music ensemble direction by Iestyn Griffiths and Romani script consultancy by Raine Geoghegan. The concept album is produced by Blair Russell Productions.