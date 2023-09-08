Ally Pally's Fireworks Festival Returns in November

The festival will take place over two nights on Friday 3 and Saturday 4 November.

By: Sep. 08, 2023

Ally Pally's Fireworks Festival – firmly established as one of the biggest and best in the country – will this year take place over two nights on Friday 3 and Saturday 4 November.

 

The event is renowned for its full festival feel, with live music, DJs and entertainment spread out across the Park and Palace's 196 acres. The now legendary fireworks display will light up the epic skyline each night, sound-tracked by specially curated playlists. 

 

The Park will also play host to a huge bonfire, funfair and entertainment for all the family, including mind-blowing lightning magic from Lords of Lightning, among others. The cabaret and music stage Café De Pally will offer high jinx, music and laughter, with The Glory presenting a drag takeover on the Friday night, followed by live bands on Saturday. 

 

Meanwhile, over in the StrEATlife Festival Village, you'll find over 35 of London's top street food vendors, craft beer bars, cocktails and all sorts of tasty treats to keep you dancing the night away. Live performers and resident DJs will be providing the atmosphere, with the legendary Fat Tony headlining the packed bill on Friday and UK garage pioneer DJ Spoony taking up the mantle on the Saturday. 

 

Visitors can also step inside the Palace, with the ice rink featuring a variety of skating sessions and an ice disco. The Great Hall will be transformed, as is now tradition, into the UK's largest German Bier Festival, with music coming from the likes of Joel Coombes, Elton John tribute act (Friday) and Rogue Minogue (Saturday).

 

With Alexandra Palace celebrating its 150th anniversary in 2023, this year's event continues the tradition of spectacular displays held in the grounds of the Palace, dating back to the late nineteenth century. This has included astonishing recreations of the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in The Last Days of Pompeii and Destruction of the Spanish Armada on the boating lake. 

 

Simon Fell, Alexandra Palace's Fireworks Festival director, said: “This is the Palace's 150th birthday year and we've been doing fireworks for over 140 of those! We're gearing up for an amazing couple of nights of celebration, with wall-to-wall entertainment, right from the gates opening. There is something for everyone, entertainment of all shapes and sizes, building up to the best display London has to offer. We definitely like to bring visitors that festival experience - they don't call us the 'Glastonbury of Fireworks' for nothing! So book fast, as the countdown has begun, and we look forward to seeing you here for one big party in November.” 

 

The Festival will be spread over two nights with a slightly reduced capacity compared to previous years to offer more space for visitors to explore the festival site. Running times are 6pm-10.45pm on Friday 3 November and 4pm-10:30pm on Saturday 4 November. Tickets go on sale Friday 8 September and cost from £13 for an adult, from £8 for 11-15 year olds and £3 for under-10s. Family tickets are also available (all prices + booking fee). 

 

Full information is available at https://fireworks.london/

