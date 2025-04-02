Additional Performance Added For THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME in Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



An additional performance has been added for the professional premiere of The Hunchback of Notre Dame at the Prince Edward Theatre, a Delfont Mackintosh Theatre, on Sunday 24 August 2025 at 6pm. This performance will be signed with tickets held exclusively for access patrons. This will be in addition to two performances on Sunday 17 August 2025.

Tickets for Sunday 24 August 2025 will go on-sale on Thursday 3 April 2025 at 10am for Access Patrons and DMT+ Members with general on-sale at 11am.

Casting to be announced.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame has music and lyrics from the 1996 animated film by Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz and additional songs written for the musical by the two Oscar winners, a book by Peter Parnell and will be directed by Jonathan O'Boyle with musical direction by Olivier Award-winner Alan Williams. The concert will have choreography by Olivier Award nominee Mark Smith (The Little Big Things, Founder of Deaf Men Dancing), lighting design by Jamie Platt (Something Rotten in Concert), costume design by Alice McNicholas (Spring Awakening 15th Anniversary Reunion), casting direction by WhatsOnStage Award-winner Harry Blumenau (Why Am I So Single?) and production management by Toby P Darvill for Production Solutions Group.

This extraordinary production brings to life Victor Hugo's timeless tale of love, power, and redemption, set against the majestic backdrop of Notre Dame Cathedral. With a story that still resonates today, this unique concert performance will captivate both longtime fans and newcomers alike. Prepare for an evening of soaring melodies, passionate performances, and the beauty of a timeless tale brought to life like never before!

Featuring a breathtaking symphonic score by legendary composer Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid) and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pocahontas). Prepare to be swept away by iconic songs like ‘Out There', ‘God Help the Outcasts', and ‘The Bells of Notre Dame', all performed by a full orchestra, choir, and an all-star West End cast.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame first opened in Berlin in 1999, with a book by James Lapine, under the German name Der Glöckner von Notre Dame where it ran for over 1200 performances and was seen by 1.4-million people. In 2014, a new version premiered in San Diego with a new book by Peter Parnell and additional songs from Menken and Schwartz. This version has gone on to be produced by multiple US regional theatres and has had productions in Japan, Germany and Australia.

