Adam Garcia Joins IF/THEN UK Premiere Starring Kerry Ellis

Adam Garcia has joined the cast of the UK Premiere of IF/THEN, the musical by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning creators Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey. He joins the previously announced Kerry Ellis and David Hunter.

Adam Blanshay Productions and Daniel Hinchcliffe are thrilled to reveal two-time Olivier Award nominee, Adam Garcia’s leading role as Josh in If/Then. Garcia’s distinguished career spans stage and screen and is known for his standout performances in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Coyote Ugly and The Serpent Queen. Garcia has earned widespread praise for his versatility and charm, making him a perfect fit as one of the leading men in the show. His extensive theatre credits also include 42nd Street, Wicked and Saturday Night Fever, while his film career features notable roles in Kangaroo Jack and Riding in Cars with Boys.

Kerry Ellis, renowned for her performances in Wicked, Anything Goes, We Will Rock You and Les Misérables, as well as her highly successful recording career, will portray Elizabeth, a woman torn between two possible journeys, guiding the audience into a world of hope, regret and self-discovery.

This will be the first time Garcia and Ellis have shared the stage since their performances in the original West End run of Wicked.

The other leading man, Lucas, will be performed by critically acclaimed David Hunter, following his celebrated performances in multi-award-winning West End productions such as Waitress, Kinky Boots, and The Time Traveller’s Wife.

The cast includes Olivier-award nominated Preeya Kalidas (Bombay Dreams, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, West End) as Kate, Tim Howar (Rock of Ages, West End; On The Town, English National Opera – ENO) as Stephen and Jenny Fitzpatrick (Oliver, Leeds Playhouse; Christmas Carol, Old Vic Theatre) as Anne. Carl Man (Wicked, UK and Ireland Tour; Death Note, West End) will play David and Joni Ayton-Kent (Priscilla The Party, Here at Outernet; Dead Hot, Amazon) will be Elena.

The ensemble line-up features Christian Maynard (Miss Saigon, Sheffield Theatres; & Juliet, West End) and Kayleigh Thadani (Crazy for You, Chichester Festival Theatre/West End; Cats, UK Tour). As well as Lauren Hall (Mamma Mia!, West End; Sister Act, West End) and Sario Solomon (Grease, UK and Ireland Tour; Pacific Overtures, Menier Chocolate Factory). Completing the cast is M-Jae Cleopatra Isaac (Hairspray, UK Tour; The Book for Mormon, West End/UK and European Tour) and Danny Becker (Chicago, UK Tour; Disney’s Frozen the Musical, West End).

Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey’s poignant and thought-provoking score explores the complexities of chance, choice and consequence.

This is the first time UK audiences will have the chance to experience the celebrated musical - presented in a staged concert format, the production will be directed by acclaimed award-winning West End director Bill Buckhurst (101 Dalmatians The Musical; Sister Act; The Time Traveller's Wife). The musical staging is by Olivier Award nominee Alistair David (Kiss Me, Kate, Show Boat), with music direction by acclaimed Michael England (The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables).

IF/THEN follows Elizabeth, a 38-year-old city planner returning to New York after twelve years, ready to rebuild her life in the wake of a recent divorce. Standing at a pivotal crossroads, Elizabeth faces a choice that will send her down two parallel paths, each leading to a radically different future. On her first day back, she reconnects with Lucas, an old friend, and meets Kate, her vibrant new neighbour. Lucas invites her to join him in the world of activism, while Kate offers a lighter diversion—coffee, music, and the temptation of a charismatic guitarist nearby. As the story unfolds, audiences follow Elizabeth’s journey along these parallel lives, exploring how every decision, no matter how small, shapes the course of destiny.

IF/THEN comes to London after opening on Broadway in 2014 and is produced by Adam Blanshay Productions and Daniel Hinchliffe in association with The Savoy Theatre.

