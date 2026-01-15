Abigail Thorn and Joe Pitts to Star in BLINK at King's Head Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Metal Rabbit Productions have announced the cast and creative team for the first major revival of Phil Porter's Blink, running at King's Head Theatre from 19 February - 22 March.

The two-hander explores themes of voyeurism and parasocial relationships, and of watching and being watched, updated for an age of livestreams, video doorbells, and online stalking. The production stars House of the Dragon and Star Wars: Acolyte star and creator of Philosophy Tube Abigail Thorn, who won the Broadway World awards for Best Actress and Best New Production for her play The Prince at Southwark Playhouse in 2022, alongside Stage Debut Award nominee Joe Pitts (Spring Awakening, Almeida; The Da Vinci Code, Mercury Theatre; The Wind and the Rain, Finborough).

Abigail Thorn said: "I'm thrilled to be taking on this role! Sophie is a very different role than those I've played in the last few years in House of the Dragon and Star Wars. The play is ripe for a revival, Simon is a fantastic director, and the King's Head has programmed some amazing work recently. I can't wait to get started!"

Sofi Berenger, producer for Metal Rabbit Productions and CEO of King's Head Theatre said: "We're delighted to announce Abigail Thorn and Joe Pitts in Blink, a play that exemplifies the kind of intimate, actor-led storytelling the King's Head champions. Phil Porter's writing is precise and emotionally exacting, and this is a piece that relies entirely on performance rather than spectacle. Abigail and Joe are both artists who understand that kind of detail, and we're excited to see them bring this quietly powerful two-hander to life in our space."

Blink is produced by Metal Rabbit Productions (Boy Parts, Radiant Vermin, Cuckoo, Soho Theatre; The Prince, Southwark Playhouse; The Misandrist, Arcola Theatre; We're Staying Right Here, Park Theatre), and directed by Simon Paris (...Earnest?, Edinburgh Fringe & UK Tour).

Phil Porter is a British playwright whose other work includes The Lavender Hill Mob starring Miles Jupp, The Boy With Two Hearts (National Theatre) and Olivier award nominated The Miser (West End). Blink was originally commissioned by Soho Theatre, and premiered at the Traverse Theatre with Fringe First winning company Nabokov in 2012.

The creative team includes Designer Emily Bestow (Stalled, King's Head Theatre; Pop Off Michaelangelo, Underbelly Boulevard; Dick Whittington, Greenwich Theatre), Lighting Designer Peter Small (Baby Reindeer, Bush Theatre; Roam, West End; Kathy & Stella Solve a Murder, Edinburgh Fringe, Bristol Old Vic, & West End), Sound Designer Sam Glossop (The Pitchfork Disney, King's Head Theatre; Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon, Southwark Playhouse & West End; Leaves of Glass, Park Theatre) and Video Designer Matt Powell (Accidental Death of an Anarchist, West End; Ride, Southwark Playhouse, Leicester Curve, & US; Brace Brace, Royal Court). They will be joined by Elsie O'Rourke as Stage Manager, Daniel Steward as Production Manager, and General Manager James Quaife.