AMADEUS Comes To Central London Next Month

The production plays at the Bridewell Theatre from 23 November to 3 December.

Oct. 24, 2022  
AMADEUS Comes To Central London Next Month

Amadeus, Peter Shaffer's award-winning fictionalised account of the relationship between two real life composers, plays at the Bridewell Theatre from 23 November to 3 December in a new production staged by leading amateur theatre company Sedos.

Antonio Salieri is the established composer in the Austrian court. Enter the greatest musical genius of all time: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Salieri has given himself to God so that he might realise his sole ambition, to be a great composer. Mozart is a foul-mouthed, graceless oaf, but he has something which is far beyond Salieri's envious grasp: genius.

Presented in a way which reaches far beyond the play's historical roots, this production of Amadeus takes the audience on a wild ride through the trials and tribulations of music, genius, jealousy and revenge.

"I have wanted to explore Amadeus for years," says director Matt Gould, whose previous experience as a musical director and a director of both plays and musicals has set him up well for taking the helm on this show.

"It is the perfect harmony of drama and music. The plot is the destruction of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart by his great rival Antonio Salieri - but it is because of Salieri's great jealousy of Mozart's raw talent. The play is about real emotions - about the brilliance of creators of art, but how that can go tragically wrong.

"Although set in the 18th Century, the piece is timeless which has allowed us to take a really creative and fun approach to casting, costumes, hair and make-up to create a really vibrant, exciting and colourful production which has something for absolutely everybody, from superb acting and a brilliant script to live opera singing."

More details and tickets: sedos.co.uk



