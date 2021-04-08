ABBA MANIA Returns to the West End Next Month

Making a long-awaited return to the West End stage, ABBA MANIA is the world's number one touring ABBA tribute and has performed in over 30 countries around the world, delighting millions over the last two decades.

The production will play at the Shaftesbury Theatre from 21 May to 6 June 2021 to socially distanced audiences.

In an exhilarating two-hour recreation of ABBA's last ever concert, ABBA MANIA brings to life the flamboyance of the 70s and all the uplifting, dance-inducing, and sometimes heart-breaking songs from the Swedish 'Supergroup', fully live with fantastic costumes, staging, lighting and effects.

For life-long ABBA fans or the new generation of fans who never had the opportunity to see ABBA live, ABBA MANIA is the perfect excuse to party, relive the memories of the band that ruled the airwaves or simply be entertained by the best music ever! So dig out those platforms, dust down those flares and enjoy all your favourite hits including Mamma Mia, Voulez Vous, Dancing Queen, Winner Takes It All, Waterloo, Fernando, Does Your Mother Know, Super Trouper and many more.

Agnetha, Bjorn, Benny and Anni-Frid, collectively known as ABBA, burst onto the music scene in 1974 when their ground-breaking song Waterloo won the Eurovision Song Contest. They went on to dominate the charts for nearly ten years and enjoyed nine UK number 1 hits. At their height they became Sweden's highest export earners, even outselling Volvo cars. Sadly, in the early eighties, they decided to go their separate ways, but their music lives on. 'ABBA Gold' was continuously in the Album Charts throughout the nineties and is one of the biggest selling albums ever.

ABBA MANIA formed in 1999 and has performed to sell-out theatres and concert halls internationally ever since. The show has toured the world in its quest to bring the chart-busting, timeless hits of the Swedish 'Supergroup' to their millions of fans, old and new! ABBA MANIA has ventured to France, Denmark, Germany, Belgium, Sweden, Spain, Russia, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and South America, as well as touring the UK extensively. ABBA MANIA recently toured the USA for the 10th time with a magnificent 37 date national tour, selling over 50,000 tickets and visiting 15 states.

ABBA MANIA last played in the West End in 2002, when it enjoyed an 18 week season in the Strand Theatre.

Following its West End season, ABBA MANIA goes on to perform at Sounds in the Grounds at York Racecourse on 26th June, West Wycombe Park in Buckinghamshire on 10th July and Kirtlington Park Polo Club on 14th August, and various summer dates as part of the Legends festival before embarking on tours of UK regional theatres, the USA, Russia and France in late 2021/2022.

Learn more and book at http://www.shaftesburytheatre.com/shows/abba-mania/.