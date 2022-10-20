A Verbatim Play of Vardy V Rooney Will Be Staged in the West End

For one night only, theatre audiences will be able to watch the trial that gripped the nation. Adapted from seven days of the High Court transcript by Liv Hennessy (finalist in the Paines Plough's Women's Prize for Playwriting) and directed by Lisa Spirling (Artistic Director of Theatre503), Vardy v Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial will bring the dramatic legal action to life.

From sting operations to sensational headlines, this verbatim production will reveal what went on behind closed doors in the case that turned social media sleuthing into high drama. Audiences will see first-hand, and in the words of Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney, how the extraordinary week in court played out.

Vardy v Rooney is a story stranger than fiction, with lurid one-liners and revelations blurring the boundaries of tabloid and court case, social media and soap opera. This unique moment in British media history captivated the country but while public debate raged, only a handful of people witnessed what happened in the trial. Now audiences can watch the intrigue and intricacies of the case live on stage in the West End. Further details to be announced soon.

Producer Eleanor Lloyd said: 'The way the trial gripped the nation - myself included - demonstrated to me straight away how well this story would translate to the stage; the twists and turns of the case were so intriguing you couldn't write it.'

Director Lisa Spirling said: 'This trial asks key questions about the complex boundaries between privacy and celebrity in modern Britain and what it is to be a so-called 'WAG'. I'm thrilled to be collaborating with Eleanor, Eilene and Liv to bring this extraordinary court room script to life.'