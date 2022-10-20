Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

A Verbatim Play of Vardy V Rooney Will Be Staged in the West End

The date and venue will be announced at a later date.

UK / West End News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 20, 2022  
A Verbatim Play of Vardy V Rooney Will Be Staged in the West End

For one night only, theatre audiences will be able to watch the trial that gripped the nation. Adapted from seven days of the High Court transcript by Liv Hennessy (finalist in the Paines Plough's Women's Prize for Playwriting) and directed by Lisa Spirling (Artistic Director of Theatre503), Vardy v Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial will bring the dramatic legal action to life.

From sting operations to sensational headlines, this verbatim production will reveal what went on behind closed doors in the case that turned social media sleuthing into high drama. Audiences will see first-hand, and in the words of Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney, how the extraordinary week in court played out.

Vardy v Rooney is a story stranger than fiction, with lurid one-liners and revelations blurring the boundaries of tabloid and court case, social media and soap opera. This unique moment in British media history captivated the country but while public debate raged, only a handful of people witnessed what happened in the trial. Now audiences can watch the intrigue and intricacies of the case live on stage in the West End. Further details to be announced soon.

Producer Eleanor Lloyd said: 'The way the trial gripped the nation - myself included - demonstrated to me straight away how well this story would translate to the stage; the twists and turns of the case were so intriguing you couldn't write it.'

Director Lisa Spirling said: 'This trial asks key questions about the complex boundaries between privacy and celebrity in modern Britain and what it is to be a so-called 'WAG'. I'm thrilled to be collaborating with Eleanor, Eilene and Liv to bring this extraordinary court room script to life.'





More Hot Stories For You


THE MOUSETRAP in the West End to Celebrate 70th Anniversary in NovemberTHE MOUSETRAP in the West End to Celebrate 70th Anniversary in November
October 19, 2022

On Friday 25th November 2022, Agatha Christie’s iconic thriller, The Mousetrap, the longest running play in the world, will celebrate its 70th anniversary in the West End.
JAZZ EMU: YOU SHOULDN'T HAVE Will Transfer to London's Soho TheatreJAZZ EMU: YOU SHOULDN'T HAVE Will Transfer to London's Soho Theatre
October 19, 2022

A genre-busting, rollercoaster virtuoso extravaganza. A one-man musical theatre/stand-up comedy hybrid where fully produced songs are performed live onstage with a multi-instrumental music rig, incorporating keys, guitar, electric sax, and live production and looping elements, pushing the limits of musical comedy performance by combining the theatricality, stagecraft and thrill of a proper live music gig, with the tight writing and high gag rate of great musical comedy.
Rotherhithe and East London Playhouse Will Open its First Show Next WeekRotherhithe and East London Playhouse Will Open its First Show Next Week
October 19, 2022

Opening in The Hithe opposite Rotherhithe Station, Rotherhithe and East London Playhouse (THE REP) is a new arts space offering local and London audiences Pay What You Can and free shows, offering culture to those who would not normally be able to afford it.
2.22 - A GHOST STORY Will Transfer To The Lyric Theatre2.22 - A GHOST STORY Will Transfer To The Lyric Theatre
October 19, 2022

The critically acclaimed, smash hit, supernatural thriller 2:22 - A Ghost Story will transfer theatres for a fourth time  - and its fifth season - to The Lyric Theatre where it will play a 13 week season opening on 21 January 2023.
The English National Opera Announces Departure Of Stuart Murphy, CEO, in September 2023The English National Opera Announces Departure Of Stuart Murphy, CEO, in September 2023
October 19, 2022

The English National Opera (ENO) has announced that Stuart Murphy, current Chief Executive of the ENO and London Coliseum, will leave the company in September 2023.