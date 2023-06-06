A CHRISTMAS GAIETY Returns to the Royal Albert Hall in December

The event returns on 12 December

By: Jun. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House Photo 1 Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House
MATILDA THE MUSICAL Announces West End Extension; See New Footage From the Show! Photo 2 RSC's MATILDA Announces Booking Extension; See New Footage From the Show!
New Booking Period Announced For MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY at The O2, London Photo 3 New Booking Period Announced For MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY at The O2, London
Video: Susan Boyle Performs 'I Dreamed a Dream' With the West End Cast of LES MISERABLES o Photo 4 Video: Susan Boyle Performs 'I Dreamed a Dream' With the Cast of LES MIS

A CHRISTMAS GAIETY Returns to the Royal Albert Hall in December

Following the runaway success of the debut A Christmas Gaiety performance last year, drag sensation Peaches Christ and conductor / producer Edwin Outwater will return to the Royal Albert Hall to host this year’s biggest camp Christmas party as part of the Hall’s festive celebrations for 2023 in association with Clapham Grand.

A Christmas Gaiety on Tuesday 12 December will once again feature the BBC Concert Orchestra performing a selection of specially adapted festive favourites alongside very special guests from the world of drag, cabaret and the west end, including opera-occasional diva Le Gateau Chocolat, West End star Kerry Ellis and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World contestant Baga Chipz, among others.

Matthew Todd, Director of Programming and Engagement at the Hall, said, “We were so impressed with last year’s production by Peaches and Edwin, so we are thrilled that A Christmas Gaiety will be returning for 2023. The Hall has a long tradition of showcasing progressive and diverse talent throughout our history, and we are proud to be hosting the most exciting LGBTQ+ performers and drag artists on our auditorium stage once again.”

The show is created by both Peaches Christ and Edwin Outwater’s joint venture PeachOut Productions, with the duo working together since 2018 with their first Holiday Gaiety event being presented by the San Fransisco Orchestra. 

Last year’s extravaganza at the Hall included performances from RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Cheddar Gorgeous and Pixie Polite, Broadway and West End wonder Marisha WallaceJay Jay Revlon and members of the UK House of Revlon, and acclaimed organist Anna Lapwood

Edwin Outwater said, “Peaches and I were thrilled to bring A Christmas Gaiety to Royal Albert Hall last year, and to feel the incredible joy, laughter and holiday cheer from the London audience. It was so meaningful to create a space for queer culture and chosen family in such an iconic venue, and we can’t wait to return with a show that is even more hilarious, outrageous, fun and fabulous!”

Peaches Christ is an American drag performer, emcee, filmmaker, and actor currently residing in San Francisco. Known for her infamous movie events, Peaches is the alter-ego of Joshua Grannell, the writer and director of the feature film All About Evil. The award-winning dark comedy gore film stars Natasha Lyonne, Thomas Dekker, Cassandra Peterson, Mink Stole, and Peaches herself.

Conductor, producer and curator Edwin Outwater has worked with the world’s top orchestras and institutions, collaborating with a wide range of artists including Cynthia Erivo, Jennifer Hudson, Wynton Marsalis, Metallica, John Williams and Yo-Yo Ma. 

The show is not only an evening of talented performance, music, and outrageous humour, but also builds on the legacy of LGBTQ events at the Hall – including the Stonewall Equality Shows in the 1990s and the Pride 50th Anniversary concert in 2022.



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
New Production of CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Will Tour the UK in 2024 Photo
New Production of CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Will Tour the UK in 2024

A new production of the most fantasmagorical musical of all time, CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG, will embark on tour in 2024, opening at Mayflower Theatre, Southampton on 30 April 2024 where it will play until 12 May 2024 ahead of a UK tour. 

2
Gavin Lee, Bradley Jaden, and More Join STEPHEN SONDHEIMS OLD FRIENDS at the Gielgud Theat Photo
Gavin Lee, Bradley Jaden, and More Join STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS at the Gielgud Theatre

Full casting has been announced for Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends at the Gielgud Theatre. Learn more about who is joining the cast here!

3
Cast Revealed For the UK Tour of LIFE OF PI, Led by Divesh Subaskaran Photo
Cast Revealed For the UK Tour of LIFE OF PI, Led by Divesh Subaskaran

Casting has been announced for Lolita Chakrabarti’s dazzling Olivier Award-winning stage adaption of Yann Martel’s best-selling novel Life of Pi, starring an extraordinary life-size puppeteered Bengal Tiger.

4
Winners of 2023 National Dance Awards Announced Photo
Winners of 2023 National Dance Awards Announced

The Winners of the 2023 National Dance Awards have been revealed at a ceremony at The Coronet Theatre in Notting Hill Gate.  

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... (read more about this author)

A CHRISTMAS GAIETY Returns to the Royal Albert Hall in DecemberA CHRISTMAS GAIETY Returns to the Royal Albert Hall in December
THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE to Return to the West End This AutumnTHE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE to Return to the West End This Autumn
Winners of 2023 National Dance Awards AnnouncedWinners of 2023 National Dance Awards Announced
Johannes Radebe to Tour in 2024 with New Show HOUSE OF JOJOJohannes Radebe to Tour in 2024 with New Show HOUSE OF JOJO

Videos

Video: New Footage From MATILDA THE MUSICAL, Now Extended Until 15 December 2024 Video Video: New Footage From MATILDA THE MUSICAL, Now Extended Until 15 December 2024
Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video
Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End Video
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End
Nikki Crawford Doesn't Want You to Judge Her FAT HAM Character Video
Nikki Crawford Doesn't Want You to Judge Her FAT HAM Character
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel FLEX
& JULIET
PARADE

Recommended For You