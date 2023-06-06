A CHRISTMAS GAIETY Returns to the Royal Albert Hall in December

Following the runaway success of the debut A Christmas Gaiety performance last year, drag sensation Peaches Christ and conductor / producer Edwin Outwater will return to the Royal Albert Hall to host this year’s biggest camp Christmas party as part of the Hall’s festive celebrations for 2023 in association with Clapham Grand.

A Christmas Gaiety on Tuesday 12 December will once again feature the BBC Concert Orchestra performing a selection of specially adapted festive favourites alongside very special guests from the world of drag, cabaret and the west end, including opera-occasional diva Le Gateau Chocolat, West End star Kerry Ellis and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World contestant Baga Chipz, among others.

Matthew Todd, Director of Programming and Engagement at the Hall, said, “We were so impressed with last year’s production by Peaches and Edwin, so we are thrilled that A Christmas Gaiety will be returning for 2023. The Hall has a long tradition of showcasing progressive and diverse talent throughout our history, and we are proud to be hosting the most exciting LGBTQ+ performers and drag artists on our auditorium stage once again.”

The show is created by both Peaches Christ and Edwin Outwater’s joint venture PeachOut Productions, with the duo working together since 2018 with their first Holiday Gaiety event being presented by the San Fransisco Orchestra.

Last year’s extravaganza at the Hall included performances from RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Cheddar Gorgeous and Pixie Polite, Broadway and West End wonder Marisha Wallace, Jay Jay Revlon and members of the UK House of Revlon, and acclaimed organist Anna Lapwood.

Edwin Outwater said, “Peaches and I were thrilled to bring A Christmas Gaiety to Royal Albert Hall last year, and to feel the incredible joy, laughter and holiday cheer from the London audience. It was so meaningful to create a space for queer culture and chosen family in such an iconic venue, and we can’t wait to return with a show that is even more hilarious, outrageous, fun and fabulous!”

Peaches Christ is an American drag performer, emcee, filmmaker, and actor currently residing in San Francisco. Known for her infamous movie events, Peaches is the alter-ego of Joshua Grannell, the writer and director of the feature film All About Evil. The award-winning dark comedy gore film stars Natasha Lyonne, Thomas Dekker, Cassandra Peterson, Mink Stole, and Peaches herself.

Conductor, producer and curator Edwin Outwater has worked with the world’s top orchestras and institutions, collaborating with a wide range of artists including Cynthia Erivo, Jennifer Hudson, Wynton Marsalis, Metallica, John Williams and Yo-Yo Ma.

The show is not only an evening of talented performance, music, and outrageous humour, but also builds on the legacy of LGBTQ events at the Hall – including the Stonewall Equality Shows in the 1990s and the Pride 50th Anniversary concert in 2022.