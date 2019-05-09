9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL Extends In The West End In To 2020

To mark 9/5 Day today (9-5-2019), a celebration of both the iconic Dolly Parton song and the musical, the producers of 9 to 5 THE MUSICAL are delighted to announce 300,000 more tickets are now on sale for the London run of the musical as the show extends at the Savoy Theatre in to 2020.

Dolly Parton said today I am so excited that the UK has given both my song and my show 9 to 5 the Musical their very own special day! I couldn't think of a better date to announce that the West End run of the show will be extending in to 2020 with a further 300,000 tickets now on sale, that's almost more tickets than I have rhinestones on my outfits!

The London production currently stars Louise Redknapp as 'Violet Newstead', Amber Davies as 'Judy Bernly', Natalie McQueen as 'Doralee Rhodes', Bonnie Langford as 'Roz Keith' and Brian Conley as 'Franklin Hart'. The show opened in the West End in February, where Dolly Parton attended the premiere and joined the cast on stage at the finale.

A second production of the hit musical will play 11 cities throughout the UK and Ireland, opening at the Alexandra Theatre Birmingham on 6 September 2019.

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL features a book by Patricia Resnick, the legendary film's original screenwriter, and an original Oscar, Grammy and Tony award-nominated score by multi Grammy Award winner, country legend and pop icon Dolly Parton.

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL tells the story of Doralee, Violet and Judy - three workmates pushed to boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss. Concocting a plan to kidnap and turn the tables on their despicable supervisor, will the women manage to reform their office - or will events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit? Inspired by the cult film this hilarious new West End production is about teaming up, standing up and taking care of business!

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL is written by Patricia Resnick, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton. It is directed by Jeff Calhoun, choreography by Lisa Stevens, design by Tom Rogers, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Poti Martin, video design by Nina Dunn, original arrangements by Stephen Oremus & Alex Lacamoire, original Broadway orchestrations by Bruce Coughlin, musical supervisor, reductions & extra arrangements by Mark Crossland, musical direction by Andrew Hilton and casting by Victoria Roe.

Based on the 20th Century Fox Picture. Originally produced on Broadway by Robert Greenblatt, April 2009.

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group, Selladoor Worldwide and Gavin Kalin Productions with Benjamin Lowy Productions, Glass Half Full Productions, Showtime Theatre Productions, Hartshorn - Hook Productions, Harmonia Holdings and Kilimanjaro Live.





