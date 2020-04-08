9 TO 5 Cast and Creatives Reflect on a Successful West End Run

Following the news that the London run of 9 to 5 The Musical at the Savoy Theatre (where it had been scheduled to run until 23 May) has been cut short due to the cancellation of all performances in the West End until 31 May, Executive Producer Adam Speers celebrated the success of the show today by saying..

"On behalf of all the producers, we are so proud of the London cast and crew who have achieved so much. Co-writer Patricia Resnick, Director Jeff Calhoun and the team at ATG Productions worked with Dolly and I to create a show so full of humour, energy and of course great songs! It filled the audiences with joy, at a time we all really needed it and will do so again. Theatre is all about bringing people together and we are very excited to share the joy of 9 to 5 around the globe in 2021 and beyond".

The West End cast album, recorded live at the Savoy Theatre, is available for download at https://slinky.to/9to5-TheMusical

Since its West End premiere in February last year, 9 to 5 The Musical has been seen by over half a million people at over 450 performances. The show was initially due to play for a limited six-month engagement but has enjoyed two extensions during its West End run. Such was public demand that a second production toured to 11 cities last Autumn, running simultaneously with the West End production.

As well as another UK tour in 2020, replica productions are planned for Australia and South Africa next year and beyond, with discussions underway for Canada and Asia.

The show in London was embraced by audiences and critics alike, receiving rave reviews for a cast that has included Louise Redknapp, Caroline Sheen, Amber Davies, Chelsea Halfpenny, Natalie McQueen, Bonnie Langford, Brian Conley and David Hasselhoff.

All the latest 2020 tour news, along with full details of future productions, will be announced in due course and can be found at 9to5themusical.co.uk

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Selladoor Worldwide and Gavin Kalin Productions with Benjamin Lowy Productions, Glass Half Full Productions, Showtime Theatre Productions, Hartshorn - Hook Productions, Harmonia Holdings and Kilimanjaro Live.

Cast and Creative Members said:

I can't express how much I have loved being part of 9 to 5. From the entire cast, to the all the teams backstage at the theatre and most of all the fantastic audience that came and cheered along time and time again. Violet Newstead will always hold a special place in my heart. It's now time to officially clock off.

9 to 5 was such an unexpected treat to be a part of. I joined a cast of strangers and they became some of my dearest friends, mainly thanks to the ethos of the producers, the sense of family and the joy of being in such a fun and exhilarating show. Just sublime. An honour and a thrill to have been a part of it.

This show changed my life. It was an honour to work with Dolly and it's been a dream to make so many friends and with work with incredible people. I am so proud and happy 9 to 5 was the show that brought me to the West End.

The show has meant SO much to me. It has given me confidence and belief in myself, as it challenged me more than I ever thought it would. And the best part about it was that I met some of the nicest people who will be friends for life.

This journey has been one of a kind. To be a part of an original cast and to experience the wonderful things we got to do, made me feel incredibly lucky. I'm going to miss DD Doralee very much.

It was fabulous to create Roz in 9 to 5 the Musical. To sing Dolly Parton's music and hear the laughter and joy from the audiences at the Savoy Theatre night after night was a total privilege. I'm certain that the magic of live theatre will return soon and we can join together to share the fun again more than ever. Until then, we'll just have to listen to the live recording and dance and sing upside down at home!

Brian Conley (Franklin Hart Jr)

This has been one of the happiest shows I've ever worked in on and off stage. I can honestly say that the audience have given us a standing ovation every night of the week. It gives them everything they want. A great story, great songs, written by the Queen of country music and packed with comedy and love. One of my proudest moments was getting the chance to meet Dolly Parton not once, not twice, but three times,

David Hasselhoff (Franklin Hart Jr)

What a great ride, I tumbled outta bed and stumbled to the kitchen! Poured myself a cup of ambition! 9 to 5 - Great fun! Great cast!

Watching Londoners take 9 to 5 into their hearts over the past year has been one of the most prized joys of my life. I look forward to a time when we've come through the greatest challenge of the 21st century and can once again laugh, sing and be together in a theatre, one of the most incredible communal experiences known to the human race. Dolly and I can't wait for you all to be able to join the 9 to 5 family again soon.

The success of 9 to 5 on the West End has been a definite highlight of my career. Watching sold out audiences at the Savoy displaying such enthusiasm for our show will stay in my heart for a long time. There are few things as sacred as the relationship between an audience and a cast and I can't wait to experience that bond again after these trying times. A huge thank you to everyone involved both on stage and backstage and to all the employees of the Savoy Theatre and the patrons who have filled the theatre over the past year.





