40 Best Seats Released At £40 For Every Performance Of Thomas Ostermeier's Production of Ibsen's AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE

40 stalls seats will be released for £40 for every performance of Thomas Ostermeier's bold reimagining of Henrik Ibsen's An Enemy of the People, originally produced at Schaubühne Berlin. The tickets are on sale from 4pm today via www.atgtickets.com.

Ostermeier directs Matt Smith (Dr Stockmann), Jessica Brown Findlay (Katharina Stockmann), Priyanga Burford (Aslaksen), Zachary Hart (Billing), Paul Hilton (Peter Stockmann), Nigel Lindsay (Morten Kiil), and Shubham Saraf (Hovstad). The production opens at the Duke of York's Theatre on 20 February 2024, with previews from 6 February, and runs until 13 April.

Doubt spreads faster than disease in Ibsen's thought-provoking play about truth in a society driven by power and money.

When Dr Stockmann makes an unbelievable discovery about the healing waters in his local baths, he holds the future of the town in his hands, but those with everything to lose refuse to accept his word. As the battle goes beyond contaminated water, barriers are broken in this contemporary production as Ostermeier shows us why this perennial classic will be relevant forever.

Making his West End debut, celebrated director Thomas Ostermeier‘s iconoclastic production of An Enemy of the People premieres at the Duke of York's Theatre for a strictly limited run.