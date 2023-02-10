Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

2:22 - A GHOST STORY Will Embark on UK Tour Beginning in September

The tour opens at Bath Theatre Royal on 1 September 2023, and continuing through to May 2024.

Feb. 10, 2023  
2:22 - A GHOST STORY Will Embark on UK Tour Beginning in September

The critically acclaimed, smash hit, supernatural thriller 2:22 - A Ghost Story will embark on an extensive UK-wide tour, opening at Bath Theatre Royal on 1 September 2023, and continuing through to May 2024 with the full tour schedule to be announced soon.

Also on sale from today is a week-long run at The Lowry, Salford opening on Halloween and the Grand Opera House Belfast from 14 November 2023. The UK tour is announced following the opening at the Lyric Theatre last week. The Lyric is the fourth transfer and fifth West End season for the show. Going from strength to strength, the Lyric is the biggest house the production has played in to date and the tour will bring the buzz, chills and excitement to audiences all over the UK.

The production began its life last summer 2021 at the Noel Coward Theatre starring Lily Allen, Julia Chan, Hadley Fraser and Jake Wood. It then transferred to the Gielgud Theatre for 10 weeks from 4 December 2021. The production there starring Stephanie Beatriz, James Buckley, Elliot Cowan and Giovanna Fletcher completed its run on 12 February 2022. For the first season at the Criterion (May - September 2022) the cast was Tom Felton, Mandip GIll, Sam Swainsbury and Beatriz Romilly. In late September Laura Whitmore, Matt Willis, Felix Scott and Tamsin Carroll took over.

2:22 is written by award-winning writer Danny Robins, creator of the hit BBC podcast The Battersea Poltergeist, and is directed by Matthew Dunster and Isabel Marr; it's an adrenaline-filled night where secrets emerge and ghosts may or may not appear...

Danny Robins said: 'Over the last year I have had so many people asking me on social media when we are going to bring 2:22 out on tour. That moment has finally arrived. We are beyond excited to be taking the show around the UK. It's a play that will make you laugh, scream, cry, think and jump out of your seat - a proper spooky night out - and it's coming to a town near you!!! Do you dare come and watch? We can't wait to see you!'

What do you believe? And do you dare discover the truth?

Jenny believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam isn't having any of it. They argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren and new partner Ben. Can the dead really walk again? Belief and scepticism clash, but something feels strange and frightening, and that something is getting closer, so they're going to stay up... until 2:22... and then they'll know.

2:22 - A Ghost Story features set design by Anna Fleischle, costume design by Cindy Lin, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound by Ian Dickinson for Autograph Sound and illusions by Chris Fisher. Casting by Matilda James.

2:22 - A Ghost Story is produced by Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Isobel David and Kater Gordon.

Tour Dates

Bath Theatre Royal - on sale 20 Feb
1 - 9 Sep 7.30pm; matinees Thur & Sat 2.30pm

The Marlowe Canterbury - on sale 11 Apr
12 - 16 Sep 7.30pm; matinees Thur & Sat 2.30pm

Newcastle Theatre Royal - on sale soon
19 - 23 Sep 7.30pm; matinees Thur 2pm & Sat 2.30pm

Milton Keynes Theatre - on sale 17 Feb
3 - 7 Oct 7.30pm; matinees Wed and Sat 2.30pm

Norwich Theatre Royal - on sale 24 Feb
10 - 14 Oct 7.30pm; matinees Wed & Sat 2.30pm

Southampton Mayflower - on sale 24 Feb
17 - 21 Oct 7.30pm; matinees Thur & Sat 2pm

Brighton Theatre Royal - on sale 17 Feb
24 - 28 Oct 7.30pm; matinees Thur & Sat 2.30pm

Salford Lowry - on sale 20 Feb
31 Oct (Halloween) - 4 Nov 7.30pm; matinees Thur & Sat 2pm

Curve Theatre, Leicester - on sale soon
7 - 11 Nov 7.30pm; matinees Thur & Sat 2.15pm

Belfast Grand Opera House - on sale now
14 - 18 Nov 7.30pm; matinees Thur & Sat 2.30pm

Glasgow Theatre Royal - on sale 17 Feb
21 - 25 Nov 7.30pm; matinees Wed & Sat 2.30pm

Plymouth Theatre Royal - on sale April
28 Nov - 2 Dec 7.30pm; matinees Thur & Sat 2.30pm

Northampton Royal & Derngate - on sale 8 Mar
5 - 13 Jan 7.30pm; matinees Wed & Sat 2.30pm

Birmingham Alexandra Theatre - on sale 17 Feb
16 - 20 Jan 7.30pm; matinees Wed & Sat 2.30pm

Sheffield Lyceum - on sale 24 June
13 - 17 Feb 7.45pm; matinees Thur 2pm & Sat 2.30pm

Wolverhampton Grand - on sale 13 Feb
20 - 24 Feb 7.30pm; matinees Wed & Sat 2.30pm

Richmond Theatre - on sale 17 Feb
26 - 30 March 7.30pm; matinees Wed & Sat 2.30pm

Woking Theatre - on sale 17 Feb
9 - 13 Apr 7.30pm; matinees Wed & Sat 2.30pm

York Grand Opera House - on sale 17 Feb
30 Apr - 4 May 7.30pm; matinees Wed & Sat 2.30pm

Nottingham Theatre Royal - on sale 20 Feb
7 - 11 May 7.30pm; matinees Thur 2pm & Sat 2.30pm




Review: ALL BY MYSELF, VAULT Festival Photo
Review: ALL BY MYSELF, VAULT Festival
It’s meant to be a satirical look at our obsession with our online personas versus the reality behind the screen, but - like everyone’s day-to-day life - it’s just a little too mundane. Bickel-Barlow succeeds in showing the fickleness, fakeness, and absolute inconsequence of social media, but has a lukewarm reaction. It’s an interesting experiment, but it unfortunately doesn’t really work.
Summer Season Announced At Wigmore Hall April-July 2023 Photo
Summer Season Announced At Wigmore Hall April-July 2023
Wigmore Hall's packed summer season (1 Apr – 21 Jul) features nearly 200 concerts and events. At the heart of Wigmore Hall's summer programme is the core chamber, piano and vocal repertoire upon which its reputation as the international home of chamber music is built, but there are also visits from legendary jazz musicians, Yiddish cabaret and forays into the avant garde.
MY DEAD to Open at Barons Court Theatre in March Photo
MY DEAD to Open at Barons Court Theatre in March
My Dead will be presented at Barons Court Theatre March 3 and 4.  My Dead is the story of a woman who finds her life through her dead.
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for AFTER THE ACT at New Diorama Theatre Photo
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for AFTER THE ACT at New Diorama Theatre
Get a first look at rehearsal photos for the world premiere of After the Act at New Diorama Theatre.

More Hot Stories For You


West End Flea Market 2023 to Take Place in MayWest End Flea Market 2023 to Take Place in May
February 9, 2023

Theatrical charity, Acting for Others, has announced West End Flea Market 2023. This year’s event will take place on Saturday 20 May at St Paul’s Church and Churchyard, Covent Garden.
IT'S A MOTHERF**KING PLEASURE Comes to Vault Festival 2023IT'S A MOTHERF**KING PLEASURE Comes to Vault Festival 2023
February 9, 2023

FlawBored present their pitch-black satire of the monetisation of identity politics: a self-aware, intersectional, disabled-led dissection of identity and access.
Southbank Centre Awarded Platinum Accessibility Status By Attitude Is EverythingSouthbank Centre Awarded Platinum Accessibility Status By Attitude Is Everything
February 9, 2023

The Southbank Centre has announced that it is the first UK venue to be awarded Attitude is Everything's highest possible accolade in its efforts to improve access and inclusion to live events.
Laura Morera Retires as a Principal Dancer After 27 YearsLaura Morera Retires as a Principal Dancer After 27 Years
February 9, 2023

Royal Ballet Principal dancer Laura Morera will retire at the end of the Season after a career spanning over 27 years. Her final performance on the Royal Opera House stage will be on Saturday 17th June in Kenneth MacMillan's Anastasia Act III.
UNDER THE BLACK ROCK Comes to Arcola Theatre Next MonthUNDER THE BLACK ROCK Comes to Arcola Theatre Next Month
February 9, 2023

​​​​​​​Posing questions about family loyalty, morality and how young men and women are drawn into violence, Under the Black Rock is a play set in Belfast around the time of the Troubles, starring Evanna Lynch, best known for her role as Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter films.
share