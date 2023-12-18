2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW UK / West End Awards

There's just 2 weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Standings

Accessibility Champion

Nica Burns @sohoplace 53%

Ramps on the Moon 2023 31%

Jamie Hale for CRIPtic Arts 2023 8%

FlawBored 2023 8%

Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Matt Cole - NEWSIES - Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre 40%

Anjali Mehra - THE LORD OF THE RINGS - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury, UK 29%

Arlene Phillips with James Cousins - GUYS & DOLLS - Bridge Theatre 25%

Fabian Aloise - IN DREAMS - Leeds Playhouse 6%

Best Costume Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Simon Kenny - THE LORD OF THE RINGS - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury, UK 35%

Ryan Dawson Laight - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Regent's Park Open Air Theatre 22%

Robert Jones - 42ND STREET - UK Tour 16%

Richard Cooper - THE BOY WHO SAILED THE OCEAN IN AN ARMCHAIR - Curve Theatre, Leicester 14%

Rosa Maggiora - THE EMPRESS - Swan Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon 6%

Fay Fullerton - IN DREAMS - Leeds Playhouse 5%

David Woodhead - STUMPED - UK Tour 2%

Best Dance Performance

Nicole-Lily Baisden - 42ND STREET - UK Tour 56%

Carlos Acosta - CARLOS AT 50 - Sadler's Wells 21%

Francesca Hayward - LIKE WATER FOR CHOCOLATE - Royal Opera House 14%

Olga Pericet - LA LEONA - Sadler's Wells 6%

Emilyn Claid - EMILYN CLAID: UNTITLED - The Place 3%

Best Dance Production

42ND STREET - UK Tour 57%

BLACK SABBATH:THE BALLET - Birmingham Royal Ballet 27%

LIKE WATER FOR CHOCOLATE - Royal Opera House 10%

THE YELLOW WALLPAPER - Coronet Theatre 6%

Best Direction of a New Production of a Musical

Paul Hart - THE LORD OF THE RINGS - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury, UK 24%

William Whelton - LIZZIE - Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester 20%

Nicholas Hytner - GUYS & DOLLS - Bridge Theatre 16%

Hannah Chissick - THE BOY WHO SAILED THE OCEAN IN AN ARMCHAIR - Curve Theatre, Leicester 14%

Michael Longhurst - NEXT TO NORMAL - Donmar Warehouse 11%

Tania Azevedo - MAYFLIES - York Theatre Royal 8%

Julie Atherton - THEN, NOW, NEXT - Southwark Playhouse 4%

Luke Sheppard - IN DREAMS - Leeds Playhouse 4%

Best Direction of a New Production of a Play

Paul Hart - NOTES FROM A SMALL ISLAND - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury 14%

Nicholas Benjamin - FRANKENSTEIN - The Crypt, St Peter's Church 13%

Daniel Raggett - ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST - Theatre Royal Haymarket 12%

Cecilie Fray - WORKING FOR CRUMBS - The Space 11%

Mike Fentiman - JEKYLL & HYDE - Reading Rep Theatre 9%

Lolita Chakrabarti - HAMNET - Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon 7%

Paul Stacey - SHAKESPEARE’S R&J - Reading Rep Theatre 6%

Sally Ripley - THE CRITIC - The Calder Bookshop and Theatre 6%

Pooja Ghai - THE EMPRESS - Swan Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon 6%

Nicolas Kent - GRENFELL: SYSTEM FAILURE SCENES FROM THE INQUIRY - London Tour 5%

Guy Unsworth - STUMPED - UK Tour 4%

Jake Samson - NICE JEWISH BOY - The Hope Theatre 3%

Matthew Xia - TAMBO & BONES - Stratford East 3%

Best Immersive Event

FRANKENSTEIN - The Crypt, St Peter's Church 28%

THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY - The Crypt, St Peter's Church 26%

DEAD ON TIME - A MOVING MURDER MYSTERY - Belmond Trains 19%

PHANTOM PEAK: THE PLATYPUS PARADE - Canada St, Surrey Quays Rd 15%

RUMBLE IN THE JUNGLE REMATCH - Dock X, London 12%

Best Leading Performer in a New Production of a Musical

Lauren Drew - LIZZIE - Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester 19%

Louis Maskell - THE LORD OF THE RINGS - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury 14%

Sam Carter - THE BOY WHO SAILED THE OCEAN IN AN ARMCHAIR - Curve Theatre, Leicester 12%

Marisha Wallace - GUYS & DOLLS - Bridge Theatre 9%

Caissie Levy - NEXT TO NORMAL - Donmar Warehouse 9%

Lea Salonga - STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS - Gielgud Theatre 6%

Lewis Cornay - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - UK Tour 6%

Michael Ahomka-Lindsay - NEWSIES - Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre 5%

Alice Fearn - THEN, NOW, NEXT - Southwark Playhouse 3%

Rebekah Hinds - KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER - Underbelly, Edinburgh Fringe Festival 3%

Georgina Castle - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Dominion Theatre 3%

Rumi Sutton - MAYFLIES - York Theatre Royal 3%

Nuno Queimado - MAYFLIES - York Theatre Royal 2%

Bronté Barbé - KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER - Underbelly, Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2%

Lena Hall - IN DREAMS - Leeds Playhouse 2%

Oliver Tompsett - IN DREAMS - Leeds Playhouse 2%

Best Leading Performer in a New Production of a Play

Andrew Scott - VANYA - Duke Of York's Theatre 16%

Joseph Fiennes - DEAR ENGLAND - National Theatre 13%

Nadia Lamin - FRANKENSTEIN - The Crypt, St Peter's Church 10%

Piers MacKenzie - THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY - The Crypt, St Peter's Church 9%

Daniel Rigby - ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST - Theatre Royal Haymarket 9%

Audrey Brisson - JEKYLL & HYDE - Reading Rep Theatre 8%

Alexandra Gilbreath - THE EMPRESS - Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon 5%

Anna Popplewell - HEDDA GABLER - Reading Rep Theatre 4%

Paul Kaye - THE PILLOWMAN - Duke Of York's Theatre 4%

Gary Heron - THE CRITIC - The Calder Bookshop and Theatre 4%

Michael Hawkey - HAMLET - Southwark Playhouse 4%

Madeleine Mantock - HAMNET - Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon 3%

Alexander Millington - A CARAVAN NAMED DESIRE - Camden People's Theatre 3%

Miles Blanch - FRANKENSTEIN - The Crypt, St Peter's Church 3%

Josh Maughan - NICE JEWISH BOY - The Hope Theatre 2%

Helen Millington - A CARAVAN NAMED DESIRE - Camden People's Theatre 1%

Best Lighting Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Rory Beaton - THE LORD OF THE RINGS - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury 39%

Simisola Majekodunmi - METAMORPHOSIS - UK Tour 14%

Richard Howell - ASSASSINS - Chichester Festival Theatre 12%

John Rainsforth - SHAKESPEARE’S R&J - Reading Rep Theatre 10%

Howard Hudson - IN DREAMS - Leeds Playhouse 8%

David Howe - MAYFLIES - York Theatre Royal 7%

Colin Grenfell - THE TIME MACHINE - UK Tour 7%

Howard Hudson - STUMPED - UK Tour 3%

Best Musical Direction of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Mark Aspinall - THE LORD OF THE RINGS - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury, UK 45%

Lewis Bell - THE BOY WHO SAILED THE OCEAN IN AN ARMCHAIR - Curve Theatre, Leicester 21%

Alex Parker - THE RAILWAY CHILDREN - A MUSICAL - Electric Theatre, Guildford 14%

Joseph Church - MAYFLIES - York Theatre Royal 11%

Jordan Li-Smith - BERLUSCONI - Southwark Playhouse 9%

Best New Production of a Musical

THE LORD OF THE RINGS - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury 21%

LIZZIE - Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester 19%

THE BOY WHO SAILED THE OCEAN IN AN ARMCHAIR - Curve Theatre, Leicester 11%

NEWSIES - Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre 10%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Donmar Warehouse 8%

DUSK: A BITE-SIZE LOVE STORY - Greenside Forest Theatre, Edinburgh Festival Fringe 6%

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - UK Tour 5%

KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER - Underbelly, Edinburgh Festival Fringe 4%

MAYFLIES - York Theatre Royal 4%

ASSASSINS - Chichester Festival Theatre 3%

IN DREAMS - Leeds Playhouse 3%

WINNIE THE POOH - UK Tour 2%

THEN, NOW, NEXT - Southwark Playhouse 2%

THE RAILWAY CHILDREN - A MUSICAL - Electric Theatre, Guildford 1%

BERLUSCONI - Southwark Playhouse 1%

Best New Production of a Play

DEAR ENGLAND - National Theatre 17%

ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST - Theatre Royal Haymarket 11%

THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY - The Crypt, St Peter's Church 11%

WORKING FOR CRUMBS - The Space 10%

FRANKENSTEIN - The Crypt, St Peter's Church 9%

THE PILLOWMAN - Duke Of York's Theatre 6%

SHIRLEY VALENTINE - Noel Coward Theatre 5%

BLEAK EXPECTATIONS - Criterion Theatre 5%

HAMLET - Southwark Playhouse 5%

IT’S A MOTHERF**KING PLEASURE - Soho Theatre 4%

A CARAVAN NAMED DESIRE - Camden People's Theatre 4%

THE CRITIC - The Calder Bookshop and Theatre 4%

NICE JEWISH BOY - The Hope Theatre 3%

UNDER THE BLACK ROCK - Arcola Theatre 3%

TAMBO & BONES - Stratford East 2%

Best New Regional or Touring Production

THE LORD OF THE RINGS - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury 26%

THE BOY WHO SAILED THE OCEAN IN AN ARMCHAIR - Curve Theatre, Leicester 14%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - UK Tour 13%

TINK - Underbelly, Edinburgh Festival Fringe 6%

THE MERCHANT OF VENICE 1936 - UK Tour 6%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Reading Rep Theatre 5%

MAYFLIES - York Theatre Royal 5%

THE TIME MACHINE - UK Tour 4%

NOTES FROM A SMALL ISLAND - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury 4%

THE EMPRESS - Swan Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon 4%

HAMNET - Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon 4%

HEDDA GABLER - Reading Rep Theatre 3%

MURDER IN THE DARK - UK Tour 2%

LA BAMBA! - Curve Theatre, Leicester 1%

STUMPED - UK Tour 1%

LITTLE MANFRED - UK Tour 1%

SOVEREIGN - King's Manor, York 1%

Best Opera Performance

Sondra Radvanovsky - LA FORZA DEL DESTINO - Royal Opera House 32%

Nadine Benjamin - BLUE - London Coliseum 19%

Zwakele Tshabalala - BLUE - London Coliseum 16%

Zachary James - AKHNATEN - London Coliseum 16%

Kenneth Kellogg - BLUE - London Coliseum 9%

Frederick Ballentine - THE RHINEGOLD - London Coliseum 8%

Best Opera Production

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - London Coliseum 41%

LA FORZA DEL DESTINO - Royal Opera House 19%

AKHNATEN - London Coliseum 12%

THE DEAD CITY (DIE TOTE STADT) - London Coliseum 11%

THE RHINEGOLD - London Coliseum 10%

BLUE - London Coliseum 9%

Best Performance By An Understudy/Alternate in Any Play or Musical

Emma Louise Hoey - LIZZIE - Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester 50%

Eloise Davies - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - UK Tour 21%

Reece Kerridge - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - UK Tour 13%

Fabiola Ocasio - IN DREAMS - Leeds Playhouse 10%

Tariye Peterside - THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DO - UK Tour 7%

Best Set Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Simon Kenny - THE LORD OF THE RINGS - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury 32%

Richard Cooper - THE BOY WHO SAILED THE OCEAN IN AN ARMCHAIR - Curve Theatre, Leicester 15%

Anna Reid - ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST - Theatre Royal Haymarket 11%

Lizzie Clachan - ASSASSINS - Chichester Festival Theatre 8%

TK Hay - MAYFLIES - York Theatre Royal 7%

Anna Kelsey - SHAKESPEARE’S R&J - Reading Rep Theatre 6%

Katie Lias - BLEAK EXPECTATIONS - Criterion Theatre 6%

Katie Lias - NOTES FROM A SMALL ISLAND - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury 5%

Paul Wills - SHIRLEY VALENTINE - Noel Coward Theatre 4%

David Woodhead - STUMPED - UK Tour 3%

Dawn Allsop - LITTLE MANFRED - UK Tour 2%

Best Sound Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Paul Gatehouse - THE LITTLE BIG THINGS - @sohoplace 42%

Simon Baker - HAMNET - Swan Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon 16%

Chris Whybrow - MAYFLIES - York Theatre Royal 13%

Max Pappenheim - MURDER IN THE DARK - UK Tour 12%

Alexander Millington - A CARAVAN NAMED DESIRE - Camden People's Theatre 9%

Yvonne Gilbert - LITTLE MANFRED - UK Tour 9%

Best Supporting Performer in a New Production of a Musical

Jack Wolfe - NEXT TO NORMAL - Donmar Warehouse 13%

Maiya Quansah-Breed - LIZZIE - Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester 13%

Mairi Barclay - LIZZIE - Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester 10%

Bill Stanley - THE BOY WHO SAILED THE OCEAN IN AN ARMCHAIR - Curve Theatre, Leicester 6%

Shekinah McFarlane - LIZZIE - Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester 6%

Jodie Jacobs - KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER - Underbelly, Edinburgh Festival Fringe 6%

Olivia Spillane - THE BOY WHO SAILED THE OCEAN IN AN ARMCHAIR - Curve Theatre, Leicester 6%

Gracie McGonigal - THE LITTLE BIG THINGS - @sohoplace 5%

Sarah Freer - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - UK Tour 4%

Reece Kerridge - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - UK Tour 4%

Sian Reese-Williams - IN DREAMS - Leeds Playhouse 4%

Malinda Parris - THE LITTLE BIG THINGS - @sohoplace 4%

Lily Copland-Jones - THE BOY WHO SAILED THE OCEAN IN AN ARMCHAIR - Curve Theatre, Leicester 4%

Chrissie Bhima - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - UK Tour 3%

James Breen - THE BOY WHO SAILED THE OCEAN IN AN ARMCHAIR - Curve Theatre, Leicester 3%

Irfan Damani - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - UK Tour 2%

Oliver Futcher - THE BOY WHO SAILED THE OCEAN IN AN ARMCHAIR - Curve Theatre, Leicester 2%

Leon Craig - IN DREAMS - Leeds Playhouse 1%

Noel Sullivan - IN DREAMS - Leeds Playhouse 1%

Manuel Pacific - IN DREAMS - Leeds Playhouse 1%

Best Supporting Performer in a New Production of a Play

Will Close - DEAR ENGLAND - National Theatre 27%

Bryony Corrigan - NOTES FROM A SMALL ISLAND - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury 19%

Nadia Lamin - THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY - The Crypt, St Peter's Church 17%

Amy Revelle - THE TIME MACHINE - UK Tour 9%

Raj Bajaj - THE EMPRESS - Swan Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon 8%

Harry Harding - THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY - The Crypt, St Peter's Church 8%

Simon Rivers - THE EMPRESS - Swan Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon 4%

Jordan Walker - UNDER THE BLACK ROCK - Arcola Theatre 4%

Michael Dylan - THE TIME MACHINE - UK Tour 4%

Best Theatre Front of House Staff

Southwark Playhouse 16%

Theatre Royal Drury Lane 16%

Donmar Warehouse 10%

Apollo Victoria Theatre 8%

The Other Palace 8%

Playhouse Theatre 5%

Piccadilly Theatre 5%

Sondheim Theatre 5%

Gillian Lynne Theatre 4%

Park Theatre 4%

Phoenix Theatre 4%

Savoy Theatre 4%

Richmond Theatre 3%

London Coliseum 3%

Salisbury Playhouse 3%

Kenneth More Theatre, Ilford 1%

Best Video Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

George Reeve - THE LORD OF THE RINGS - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury 56%

Akhila Krishnan - ASSASSINS - Chichester Festival Theatre 25%

George Reeve - NOTES FROM A SMALL ISLAND - The Watermill Theatre, Newbury 19%