Linda Lavin Will Make Her London Debut at Crazy Coqs This Summer

Six-time Tony nominated Broadway legend Linda Lavin will make her London debut. She is one of the highlights of the summer season at Crazy Coqs that goes on sale today!

What do Stephen Sondheim, Nicole Kidman, Dean Martin, Neil Simon, Anthony Newley, Hal Prince and Kermit the Frog have in common? They've all worked with Tony and Golden Globe award-winning actress and singer, Linda Lavin.

Known to millions for playing the title character in the groundbreaking American television series, Alice, Ms. Lavin will make her London concert debut at Crazy Coqs with her show: LOVE NOTES on 28 September.

Lavin has received 6 Tony nominations, winning Best Actress in a Play and her second Drama Desk Award in 1987 for her role as Kate in Neil Simon's play Broadway Bound. Lavin received her first Tony Award nomination in 1970, for her role in the Neil Simon play Last of the Red Hot Lovers. She also starred on Broadway in Gypsy as Mama Rose Hovick, replacing Tyne Daly.

She will sing and swing her one-of-a-kind renditions of songs by composers including Gershwin, Porter and Jobim, as well as share tales from her legendary career as a star of Broadway, television and film. Ms. Lavin will be accompanied by a quartet of top American Jazz musicians featuring music director Billy Stritch at the piano with special guest, Jazz violinist, Aaron Weinstein.



Other highlights in the season include:

Piano entertainer, Bobby Crush celebrating 50 years in show business with songs from his 13 studio albums, the music of Michel Legrand, Henry Mancini, and Leslie Bricusse;

A new limited season from London cabaret troublemakers The Black Cat Cabaret - The Black Cat Cabaret presents Halcyon Nights - a nightclub in the golden age, a darkly glittering jewel deep beneath the city which time forgot. Step into a jazz cabaret underworld where riotous rhythms fill the air, where showbiz goes to get loose, where millionaires rub shoulders with singers, sirens, grifters and kooky musicians; and

legendary pianist and singer, Billy Stritch returns for a new show spotlighting the music of his friend and iconic tunesmith, Cy Coleman. Hear Cy's biggest Broadway hits alongside some undiscovered and unknown gems.

Check out the full season here!