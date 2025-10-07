Wheeling Symphony Orchestra Hires Marc Zyla as Executive Director

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After a months-long search, the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra (WSO) has announced that they have selected a new Executive Director to lead the WSO.

“After an extensive interview process with impressive candidates, I am pleased to share that the Board of Directors has selected Marc Zyla to take on the leadership role as executive director of the Wheeling Symphony. We are confident he will lead our organization in the right direction. Special thanks goes to Lou Khourey, Wheeling Symphony Life Director, whose leadership was invaluable as chair of the search committee,” said WSO Interim Executive Director Sumner Riddick.

Originally from Parkersburg, West Virginia, Zyla holds a bachelor's degree in Musical Arts from West Virginia University. After, Zyla went on to earn a Master of Fine Arts in Horn Performance from Carnegie Mellon University and has completed doctoral course work in Horn Performance and Literature at the University of Illinois.

Zyla currently resides in Rock Island, Illinois, where he works as the Director for Community Engagement for WVIK, Quad Cities NPR, and is principal horn and Personnel Manager of the Quad City Symphony Orchestra.

“I am thrilled to return home to West Virginia and join the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra as its next Executive Director,” says Zyla. “For nearly a century, the Symphony has been a cultural cornerstone of the Ohio Valley, bringing world-class performances and meaningful community connections to the region. I look forward to working alongside this talented team to build on that remarkable legacy and ensure a vibrant future for the WSO.”

“I am delighted that Marc will be joining the team at the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra,” says WSO Music Director John Devlin. “His background as an orchestral performer, his advocacy for the arts, and his deep roots in West Virginia make him the perfect fit for the next chapter of our orchestra. In getting to know Marc through our search process, I was impressed by his vision, background of artistic excellence, and commitment to community connection. I look forward to his arrival in December and to introducing him to the enthusiastic community that so passionately supports the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra and welcomes all to the Friendly City.”

