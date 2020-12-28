VIDEO: The New World Ensemble Presents WALKING IN A WINTERLAND

West Virginia University's New World Ensemble recently presented Walking in a Winter Wonderland.

This hour-long program consisted of songs, laughter, and multiple people walking in the snow.

This virtual winter concert was held on December 27, 2020 to wrap up the year.

Watch the full event below!

The New World Ensemble is a group of young performers from West Virginia University who come together to share a mutual love of Broadway and music with each other and their audience.