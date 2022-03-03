The Old Opera House Theatre Company to Stage LOST IN YONKERS

The Old Opera Theatre Company is set to present the Neil Simon play, Lost in Yonkers. The production, directed by Amy Hebb, is a drama/comedy that is not recommended for children under thirteen. The show dates the weekends of March 18, 19, and 20, and March 25, 26, and 27, 2022.

By America's great comic playwright, this memory play is set in Yonkers in 1942. The hit Broadway production featured Irene Worth, Mercedes Ruehl, and Kevin Spacey in award-winning performances. Bella is thirty-five years old, mentally challenged, and living at home with her mother, stern Grandma Kurnitz.

As the play opens, ne'er-do-well son Eddie deposits his two young sons on the old lady's doorstep. He is financially strapped and taking to the road as a salesman. The boys are left to contend with Grandma, with Bella and her secret romance, and with Louie, her brother, a small-time hoodlum in a strange new world called Yonkers.

Friday and Saturday productions begin at 8:00pm, while Sunday matinees start at 2:30pm. Tickets are $22 for Adults, $15 for Youth (under 18), and $19 for Military, Seniors (65+), and Students (18-25). Visit the Old Opera House Theatre Company website for more information and tickets.

Lost in Yonkers is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.