The Aracoma Story to Present COAL

In 1921, Logan County, West Virginia, coal miners were non-union and worked long hours in dangerous conditions, paid for their own mining supplies, lived in houses owned by the coal companies and were paid per mined ton of coal in the coal companies' own currency called "script" which could only be spent at the coal companies' owned stores. Thousands of union miners marched toward Logan and Mingo Counties in an effort to organize them; but first, they had to battle the companies' hired Baldwin-Felts detectives, Logan County Sheriff Don Chafin's "deputies" and even the United States federal troops on Blair Mountain in Logan County.

Inspired by these true events, COAL is the poignant story of the Coleman family living in Logan in 1921: Jake, who mined the coal and struggled to support his family, his young son Matthew who wanted to be a union miner, his daughter Laurel who worked at the coal company's store, and his wife Opal who had high hopes and aspirations for her family. This story tells about their constant suffering, immeasurable determination, and unending courage and strength.

