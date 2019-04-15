STORMING HEAVEN: THE MUSICAL Brings Denise Giardina's Novel to Life This June at the West Virginia Public Theatre

After a developmental reading in January, 2019, Storming Heaven: The Musical will have its first full stage production to kick off the West Virginia Public Theatre's Summer 2019 season!

Storming Heaven: The Musical, adapted from the acclaimed novel by West Virginia based writer Denise Giardina released in 1987, comes to the Gladys G. Davis Theatre in Morgantown, West Virginia opening June 7, 2019. There is a preview night set for June 6, 2019 and a closing night set for June 16, 2019.

Based on Giardina's W.D. Weatherford Award winning novel, Storming Heaven is a fictionalized account of the labor strike in southern West Virginia coal mines and the Battle of Blair Mountain. The musical is set in a 1920s West Virginia town where the coal company steals everything, including the souls of its miners. Within this tumultuous and precarious world, we meet five people whose lives are irrevocably changed by the events surrounding them.

At the core is Carrie Bishop, the mine doctor's nurse and sister of the mine superintendent, who finds herself unwittingly in the middle of a love triangle with Albion Freeman, her husband and preacher to the miners, and Rondal Lloyd, a charismatic Union organizer. Carrie's journey of self-discovery - a woman at the turn of the twentieth century struggling to find her own identity and power - parallels the miners' struggle for basic human rights.

Giardina's novel has a book by Katy Blake and Peter Davenport, with music and lyrics by Katy Blake, Peter Davenport, Flip Anderson, and country musical superstar Tracey Lawrence.

The Gladys G. Davis Theatre is located at 1 Fine Arts Drive, Morgantown, WV 26506.

You can find out more information by visiting West Virginia Public Theatre Facebook, Twitter or Instagram (@wvpublictheatre / #WVPT2019) or by visiting their website.

For more information on Storming Heaven: The Musical check out: http://www.stormingheaventhemusical.com/

Photo Credit: West Virginia Public Theatre





