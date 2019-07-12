MAMMA MIA! to Play at The Strand Theatre

"You can dance, you can jive, having the time of your life" at Mamma Mia! Aug. 2-4 at The Strand Theatre.

ABBA's hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman's search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.

The story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. A large cast, non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers combine to make Mamma Mia! a guaranteed smash hit. A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!

There will be a special Mamma Mia! karaoke session with the cast after the show on August 2. For $5, re-enter the theatre and sing along with cast members on stage while enjoying some light refreshments.

For more information and tickets to Mamma Mia!, tap here.





