December 19th Update: INTO THE WOODS - Greenbrier Valley Theatre Leads Best Musical Category in the BWW West Virginia Awards Voting

We're heading into the final week of voting for the 2019 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for West Virginia:

Best Actor in a Musical (non-professional)

Joe Reeves - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Actors Guild of Parkersburg 13%

Michael D. Gore - Shrek the Musical - Charleston Light Opera Guild 10%

Griffin Frye - FROZEN JR - The Aracoma Story Inc 8%

Best Actor in a Musical (professional)

Andrew Potter - MAMMA MIA! - HART in the Park 30%

Luke Halferty - STORMING HEAVEN: THE MUSICAL - West Virginia Public Theatre 16%

Constantine Pappas - INTO THE WOODS - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 13%

Best Actor in a Play (non-professional)

Mitch Vance - MAMIE - The Aracoma Story Inc 13%

Dominic Roderigho - DEADLY DIVIDE - The Aracoma Story Inc 10%

Owen Wells - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Southern Coaltion For The Arts 7%

Best Actor in a Play (professional)

Daniel Stevens - ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE - West Virginia Public Theatre 21%

Leland Blair - ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE - West Virginia Public Theatre 14%

John Johnson - EXPERIENCE R.M.S. TITANIC - Astral Theatre Collective 12%

Best Actress in a Musical (non-professional)

Sherry Wilson - MAMMA MIA! - Actors Guild of Parkersburg 10%

Hannah McCauley - HUNCHBACK OF NOTEE DAMNE - Ohio Valley summer theater 8%

Reagan Snyder - NEWSIES - First Stage Theatre Co. 7%

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)

Alison McCarten - STORMING HEAVEN: THE MUSICAL - West Virginia Public Theatre 29%

Chrysten Peddie - INTO THE WOODS - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 15%

Melissa Robinette - INTO THE WOODS - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 14%

Best Actress in a Play (non-professional)

Malia Saar - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - CHILDREN'S THEATRE OF CHARLESTON 15%

Savannah Richardson - MAMIE - The Aracoma Story Inc 10%

Brittany Hodges - MAMIE - The Aracoma Story Inc 10%

Best Actress in a Play (professional)

Emily Shaffer - ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE - West Virginia Public Theatre 43%

Kelly Strom - EXPERIENCE R.M.S. TITANIC - Astral Theatre Collective 16%

Courtney Susman - NIGHT, MOTHER - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 13%

Best Choreography (Musical or Play)

MAMMA MIA! - The Aracoma Story Inc 9%

DISNEY'S NEWSIES - First Stage Theatre Co. 9%

MAMMA MIA! - HART in the Park 8%

Best Musical (non-professional)

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Actors Guild of Parkersburg 11%

MAMMA MIA! - The Aracoma Story Inc 9%

DISNEY'S NEWSIES - First Stage Theatre Co. 8%

Best Musical (professional)

INTO THE WOODS - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 41%

ROCK OF AGES - Keith Albee 26%

STORMING HEAVEN: THE MUSICAL - West Virginia Public Theatre 24%

Best Orchestrations (Musical or Play)

DISNEY'S NEWSIES - First Stage Theatre Co. 17%

MAMMA MIA! - Huntington Area Reg Theatre 16%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Charleston Light Opera Guild 16%

Best Original Musical or Play

MAMIE - The Aracoma Story Inc 22%

STORMING HEAVEN: THE MUSICAL - West Virginia Public Theatre 19%

DEADLY DIVIDE - The Aracoma Story Inc 15%

Best Play (non-professional)

DEADLY DIVIDE - The Aracoma Story Inc 31%

THE PHANTOM TOLLBOOTH - West Virginia University 14%

MUD - West Virginia University 10%

Best Play (professional)

ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE - West Virginia Public Theatre 44%

THE 39 STEPS - West Virginia Public Theatre 16%

NIGHT, MOTHER - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 16%

Best Touring Show

FINDING NEVERLAND - Clay Center 40%

ROCK OF AGES - Keith Albee 22%

JUNIE B JONES JR - First Stage Theatre Co. 21%

Choreographer of the Year

Erica O'Brient - FROZEN JR, MAMMA MIA!, LION KING JR - The Aracoma Story Inc 17%

Allie Hope Kleppinger - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Alban Arts Center 8%

Adin Walker - STORMING HEAVEN: THE MUSICAL - West Virginia Public Theatre 8%

Director of the Year

Melissa Roach Frye - THE LION KING JR, Frozen Jr, etc. - The Aracoma Story Inc 9%

Krista Brown Trogdon - THE LION KING JR, Mamma Mia, etc - The Aracoma Story Inc 8%

Brent Null - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Actors Guild of Parkersburg 8%

Musical Director of the Year

Krista Brown-Trogden - Frozen Jr, Lion King Jr, etc. - The Aracoma Story Inc 12%

Mark Smith - NEWSIES - First Stage Theatre Co. 9%

Mia Waker - STORMING HEAVEN: THE MUSICAL - West Virginia Public Theatre 8%

Theater of the Year

The Aracoma Story Inc 17%

Actors Guild of Parkersburg 12%

First Stage Theatre Co. 9%

