A Closer Walk With Patsy Cline comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in August. The prouduction is by Dean Regan, and stars Katie Deal as Patsy. Performances will run August 29 – September 13.

Country music queen Patsy Cline takes the stage to tell her story, starting in Winchester, Virginia, and making it all the way to New York City’s Carnegie Hall. Featuring great hits like “Walkin’ After Midnight” and “Crazy,” her captivating journey to stardom is brought to life before your eyes.

Georgia native, Katie Deal has performed to sold out houses across the US and Canada. Best known for her authentic country sound, Katie was named Georgia Country Artist of the Year in 2016 and has been honored by the Atlanta Country Music Hall of Fame. She has opened shows for country legends John Conlee, Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye, B.J. Thomas and Country Family Reunion (Bill Anderson, Jeannie Seely, T.G. Sheppard, Johnny Counterfit). She has opened for Colt Ford at The Masters in Augusta and has sung The National Anthem at the Milwaukee Brewers Stadium. Katie unexpectedly performed with Ms. Loretta Lynn in 2016 and was proud to be the featured entertainer for GPB's Gala Event honoring Brenda Lee in 2019.

