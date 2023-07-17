A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in December

A Christmas Carol comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre this holiday season.

In Charles Dickens’ timeless masterpiece, Ebenezer Scrooge must face the ghosts of his past, the reality of his present and the grim future that awaits him. With the help of three holiday Ghosts, Scrooge goes on a journey of self-discovery that teaches him the value of generosity, kindness and brotherhood. This innovative new production is guaranteed to satisfy the young and young at heart during the holiday season.

Performances run December 8-16, 2023.