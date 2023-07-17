A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in December

Performances run December 8-16, 2023.

By: Jul. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 1 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 2 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July
STEEL MAGNOLIAS Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in September Photo 3 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in September
FRANKENSTEIN Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in October Photo 4 FRANKENSTEIN Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in October

A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in December

A Christmas Carol  comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre this holiday season.

In Charles Dickens’ timeless masterpiece, Ebenezer Scrooge must face the ghosts of his past, the reality of his present and the grim future that awaits him. With the help of three holiday Ghosts, Scrooge goes on a journey of self-discovery that teaches him the value of generosity, kindness and brotherhood. This innovative new production is guaranteed to satisfy the young and young at heart during the holiday season.

Performances run December 8-16, 2023.




RELATED STORIES - West Virginia

1
FRANKENSTEIN Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in October Photo
FRANKENSTEIN Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in October

Frankenstein comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre this October. Performances run October 13-28.

2
STEEL MAGNOLIAS Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in September Photo
STEEL MAGNOLIAS Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in September

Steel Magnolias comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in September. Performances run September 1-9, 2023.

3
NEXT TO NORMAL Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre Next Month Photo
NEXT TO NORMAL Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre Next Month

Next to Normal comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in July. Performances run July 21 - 30, 2023.

4
NARNIA Comes to West Virginia Public Theater in December Photo
NARNIA Comes to West Virginia Public Theater in December

Step through the wardrobe and enter the magical world of Narnia, a captivating musical based on the beloved novel by C.S. Lewis. With music by Thomas Tierney and lyrics by Ted Drachman, this enchanting production brings to life the timeless story of four siblings who discover a magical land beyond the wardrobe in their country home.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD Video Video: Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning
Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions Video
Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys
View all Videos

West Virginia SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shrek The Musical
Mountain Movers Theatre Company (7/07-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matilda, Jr
Mountain Movers Theatre Company (9/15-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Carol
Mountain Movers Theatre Company (12/01-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Madegascar, Jr.
Mountain Movers Theatre Company (7/28-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Little Shop Of Horrors
Mountain Movers Theatre Company (10/20-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# COAL
THE ARACOMA STORY, INC. (8/11-8/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You