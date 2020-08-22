theatreWashington Announces Plans for the 2020 Helen Hayes Awards

The virtual event will be held Friday, September 25, 2020.

theatreWashington announced updated plans today for the 36th annual Helen Hayes Awards, which were originally scheduled to take place at The Anthem on May 18, 2020 and postponed in March 2020. Celebrated over four weeks as a series of virtual events, the Awards will recognize the outstanding work on Washington-area stages in 2019, reflect on this unprecedented time in our industry, and gather a full community of theatre-makers and theatre-lovers in virtual spaces.

Individual Award Announcements - August 31-September 11, 2020

The Helen Hayes Awards for individual achievements will be announced via Zoom calls with nominees, presenters, guests from the community, and media from August 31-September 11, 2020. Awards will be grouped to include both the Helen and Hayes nominees/recipients in most categories. Recipient announcements will also be made in real time via theatreWashington's Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter feeds as they're announced on the calls.

Virtual Event - Friday, September 25, 2020

As a culmination of the 2020 Helen Hayes Awards celebrations, the community will gather together virtually for a celebration event. Co-hosted by Washington stage luminaries Felicia Curry and Naomi Jacobson, the event will include additional award announcements-for outstanding productions, ensembles, and the John Aniello Award for Outstanding Emerging Theatre Company-in addition to other announcements, stories, remembrances, special guest appearances, and fun surprises. Registration will be available soon.



