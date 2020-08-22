Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

theatreWashington Announces Plans for the 2020 Helen Hayes Awards

Article Pixel

The virtual event will be held Friday, September 25, 2020.

Aug. 22, 2020  
theatreWashington Announces Plans for the 2020 Helen Hayes Awards

theatreWashington announced updated plans today for the 36th annual Helen Hayes Awards, which were originally scheduled to take place at The Anthem on May 18, 2020 and postponed in March 2020. Celebrated over four weeks as a series of virtual events, the Awards will recognize the outstanding work on Washington-area stages in 2019, reflect on this unprecedented time in our industry, and gather a full community of theatre-makers and theatre-lovers in virtual spaces.

Individual Award Announcements - August 31-September 11, 2020

The Helen Hayes Awards for individual achievements will be announced via Zoom calls with nominees, presenters, guests from the community, and media from August 31-September 11, 2020. Awards will be grouped to include both the Helen and Hayes nominees/recipients in most categories. Recipient announcements will also be made in real time via theatreWashington's Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter feeds as they're announced on the calls.

Virtual Event - Friday, September 25, 2020

As a culmination of the 2020 Helen Hayes Awards celebrations, the community will gather together virtually for a celebration event. Co-hosted by Washington stage luminaries Felicia Curry and Naomi Jacobson, the event will include additional award announcements-for outstanding productions, ensembles, and the John Aniello Award for Outstanding Emerging Theatre Company-in addition to other announcements, stories, remembrances, special guest appearances, and fun surprises. Registration will be available soon.
theatreWashington Announces Plans for the 2020 Helen Hayes Awards


Related Articles View More Washington, DC Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEOS: Watch More Highlights of Our Next on Stage: Dance Edition Contestants - Enter Now to Win!
  • 10 Broadway Choreography Tutorials You Can Follow Along with At Home!
  • 9 Rachel Bay Jones Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum to Host National Run for the Badge 5K
  • 8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Natalie Douglas' Birdland Concert!
  • The Seth Concert with Stephanie J. Block Now Available On Demand!