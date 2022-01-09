Yuval David Expands Creative Content Development & Advocacy Efforts In Washington D.C.

Yuval David, celebrated and award-winning actor, host, director, and filmmaker with a creative mantra to entertain, uplift, and inspire is expanding his creative content development and advocacy efforts within the Washington, D.C area.

"Throughout all of my work, I am passionate about creating content and the creative approach to storytelling. This very much creates a platform within entertainment and media to advocate for the causes and communities I care about," stated Yuval David. "It is my mission to use art and creativity as a way to communicate and express important topics in a way that resonates with audiences, connects us together, increases awareness, and brings change for important social topics and human rights."

· One Actor Short: Started in the streets of New York City and in production in Washington, D.C, Yuval David's "One Actor Short" man-on-the-street filmmaking demonstrates his versatility as a director and filmmaker. Yuval steps into public areas and assembles a diverse cross-section of people - all of them strangers - casting them as actors in his film. Yuval creates a safe space for them to be playful and spontaneous on camera, directing the film crew and selected actors through improvised scenes, bringing unscripted episodic films to life.

"One Actor Short" has recently been accepted into the 28th annual Reel Affirmations: Washington DC's International LGBTQ Film Festival, held October 21-24, that educates, empowers, and celebrates the LGBTQ communities.

This radically innovative and bold series, which already includes four different short films, including a crime procedural drama, a romantic comedy, a sports film, and a pandemic thriller - has quickly become an award winner and festival favorite, earning more than 75 awards from national and international festivals, including American Picture, Atlanta Film Festival, The Big Apple Film Festival, Global Webisode Festival, NYC Independent Film Festival, New Filmmakers Film Festival, Hollywood Just4Shorts Film Competition, IndieFest, Prague International Film Festival, Top Shorts Film Festival, and Vegas CineFest International Film Festival. The "One Actor Short" series can be viewed in its entirety on YouTube here.

Yuval's driving force is advocacy for the marginalized and under-represented. He uses his creative work as a vehicle for the greater good on behalf of highly respected US and international organizations.

Advocacy for LGBTQ & Jewish Communities: Already an active speaker in the Washington D.C. community and globally, Yuval David will be leading many important events in support of the LGBTQ & Jewish communities in October.

In partnership with The Aguda, the Association for LGBTQ Equality in Israel - Yuval will host two Instagram Live events on October 6 and 17 for Pride in the Living Room (Gaava Basalon). At The Aguda's more than 80 Pride in the Living Room events worldwide, participants, communities, organizations, and allies come together to create safe spaces for dialogue about Judaism and the Jewish LGBTQ community.

Yuval will also be a featured speaker on October 15 at Beit Mishpacha at Bet Mishpachah, Washington DC's only synagogue embracing a diversity of sexual and gender identities, founded in 1975 by members of DC's LGBTQ community. Yuval will be speaking about Art for Social Change following Erev Shabbat Services.

Among Yuval's recent speaking engagements were rallies against Antisemitism, equal rights for LGBTQ people, and seminars about identity politics and self-expression.

This summer, Yuval was the keynote speaker at the Embassy of Israel's Pride Celebration, which he spearheaded. He was also the keynote speaker and host of events for The Shoah Foundation, Jewish Council for Public Affairs (JCPA), and LGBTQ centers across the US.

Advocacy for all other Marginalized Communities: In Yuval's latest project, which he started on September 12th, titled "Advocacy at the Embassies", Yuval is filming at international embassies, drawing attention to often unrecognized horrifying human rights violations around the world. His first episode was filmed at the Afghanistan embassy, drawing attention to the violent persecution of the LGBTQ community there, which is very rarely reported on in mainstream media; his second episode is at the Nigerian embassy, educating the public about the horrifying kidnappings of Nigerian women and students.