Yiddish Theater Lab Spring Series Announced at Theater J

Theater J, the nation's largest and most prominent Jewish theater, is proud to announce their Yiddish Theater Lab Spring 2022 Series, which will take place throughout the month of May 2022.

Theater J's Yiddish Theater Lab is dedicated to preserving and reviving the forgotten literature of the Yiddish Theater. Next month they will host four public events - both in-person and online - as directors and playwrights uncover and reinterpret nearly-forgotten Yiddish classics. The English-language play readings include a newly commissioned version of the classic play The Dybbuk, and a collaboration with Solas Nua on a new translation of Rabbi Doctor Silver. There will also be a special book talk with eminent Yiddish scholar and translator Nahma Sandrow, plus an in-person reading of an English translation of Yankel Boyla, the Yiddish classic.

Tickets are free and are available at theaterj.org/ytl/spring or by calling 202.777.3210. The in-person readings will take place in the Goldman Theater at Theater J at the Edlavitch DCJCC, located at 1529 Sixteenth Street NW, Washington, DC 20036.

Theater J Artistic Director Adam Immerwahr states, "the Yiddish theater is one of the most rarely-performed segments of the American theatrical tradition. It is a treasure trove of fascinating plays and musicals that span genre, style, and politics. Thanks to the generous support of our funders, Theater J is proud to share just a few of the highlights of our research and development into English-language versions of these intriguing and provocative plays."

More information and registration can be found here: https://theaterj.org/yiddish-theater-lab/spring2022series/

Founded in 2017, the Yiddish Theater Lab (YTL) is Theater J's ongoing initiative dedicated to preserving and reviving the forgotten literature of the Yiddish Theater. Over the past six years, we have presented seventeen readings, one full production and an audio play as part of the YLT, allowing directors and playwrights to uncover and re-interpret nearly-forgotten Yiddish classics.

The Yiddish Theater Lab is supported by The Marinus and Minna B. Koster Foundation, Terry Singer-- The Leshowitz Family Foundation, and Natalie Wexler and James Feldman