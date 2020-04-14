Woolly Mammoth Theatre to Host VIRTUAL PROGRESSIVE PARTY

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company is hosting a Virtual Progressive Party on April 20th!

They shared the following details via their website:

Are you looking for ways to connect with Woolly? Eager to break up your stay-at-home routine?

Join us for our VIRTUAL Progressive Party on Monday, April 20!

7:30 PM Cocktail (Half) Hour

8:00 PM Party Begins!

Originally planned as a Progressive Dinner in partnership with José Andrés' Oyamel & China Chilcano, we have moved the party online - and it's free!

In between the virtual amuse bouche, main course, and dessert, join us from the comfort of your own home to witness phenomenal performances, an exceptional lineup of auction experiences, and special sneak peeks into Season 41. Pour yourself a glass, tune in from your couch, and let Woolly entertain you for a night. (Black tie optional!)

Register to participate HERE.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You