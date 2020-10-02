Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company Opens Auditions For A STRANGE LOOP

Rehearsals begin May 2021 in Washington, DC.

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company is seeking a male, aged 18+, to play the lead in its production of A Strange Loop, set to open next summer.

The role is described as follows:

Equity actor for the role; Black; mid-20s; a self-described "young overweight-to-obese homosexual and/or gay and/or queer, cisgender male, able-bodied university-and-graduate-school educated, musical theater writing, Disney ushering, broke-ass middle-class far left-leaning black-identified and classified American descendant of slaves

full of self-conscious femme energy and who thinks he's probably a vers bottom but not totally certain of that obsessing over the latest draft of his self-referential musical 'A Strange Loop"; extremely self-aware and extremely insecure with a warm but deeply ironic sense of humor; he wears his intelligence on his sleeve and in his writing; an usher by night, musical theater writer by day; Tenor Eb3-B4.

Rehearsals begin May 2021 in Washington, DC.

View the audition notice on Backstage at https://www.backstage.com/casting/a-strange-loop-371125/.

Learn more about the production on Woolly Mammoth's website at https://www.woollymammoth.net/.

Shows View More Washington, DC Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You