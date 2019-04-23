We Happy Few Presents TREASURE ISLAND

We Happy Few sail the high seas in May 2019 with the classic swashbuckling story of adventure, betrayal, and pirates' treasure (And rum! Don't forget the rum!) Performing at Otis Street Arts Project, CHAW, Republic Restoratives, and Dwell DC.

Helen Hayes Recommended We Happy Few (PERICLES, 2018) continues its Classics-in-Action series with a new adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson's seminal pirate story Treasure Island. Showcasing our signature ensemble casting and collaborative devising process, our team of four actors bring to life a crew of villainous pirates to threaten young Jim Hawkins on his quest to find buried gold. Treasure Island is a pop up performance and will be presented in a wide range of venues throughout May and June. Catch it at the Otis Street Arts Project, Capitol Hill Arts Workshop, Republic Restoratives, and Dwell DC.

All's fair in love and gold.

Join Long John Silver and Jim Hawkins aboard the Hispaniola as they navigate through uncharted waters to Treasure Island! Mutiny, pirates, sword fights, gold doubloons, ukuleles and rum are all wrapped up together in this classic tale of high seas adventure. Each ticket comes with a paired signature cocktail by WHF Bartender-in-Residence Kerry McGee.

Treasure Island is presented at the Otis Street Arts Project (3706 Otis St, Mt Rainier, MD) on Saturday, May 4th at 7:30PM, the Capitol Hill Arts Workshop (545 7th St SE, DC) on Monday, May 7th at 7:30PM, Republic Restoratives (1369 New York Ave NE, DC) on Thursday-Saturday, May 30th-June 1st at 8PM, and Dwell DC (Alley behind the 1200 block of Florida Ave NE, between Montello and Trinidad) on Saturday, June 8th at 8PM.

Tickets are $15 for Otis Street and CHAW performances and $20 for Republic Restorative performances, and are available through our website at https://www.wehappyfewdc.com/treasureisland. Tickets at Dwell DC will be sold at the door only.





