Washington Improv Theater to Require Booster Shots and Medical-Grade Masks

DC Metro Arts has reported that Washington Improv Theater will now be requiring a COVID-19 booster shot for entry to Source Theatre, as well as medical-grade masks.

WIT is the first local performing company to require booster shots and quality of mask.

WIT Operations Manager Jordana Mishory stated:

"The safety of our community remains our number one priority. And as we have been tracking the developing news around the omicron variant, it became clear that the measures we had in place, while appropriate for delta, were not rigorous enough for the new variant. Because scientists and health officials stressed the importance of booster shots and medical-grade masks, we felt obliged to step up protocols for our community."

