Washington Concert Opera and Washington Parks and People Presents the 3rd Annual Opera Outside

Washington Concert Opera and Washington Parks & People are pleased to present the Third Annual Opera Outside, a casual outdoor concert on the upper field of Meridian Hill/Malcolm X Park featuring performances by soprano Vanessa Becerra, baritone Benjamin Taylor, and pianist David Hanlon. The event is 11am to noon.

This event is FREE and open to all ages. Come and go as you please, and come as you are. Bring your children and pets! Bring a blanket and/or chairs so you can enjoy the music in comfort!

Register online here, or stop by the Washington Concert Opera table near the Joan of Arc statue on the day of the event, for a chance to win free tickets to our 2019-20 season!

Washington Concert Opera is a professional concert opera company offering internationally acclaimed singers, professional orchestra and chorus in concert versions of rarely heard, full-length operatic works. Founded in 1986, WCO has presented more than 40 operas, featuring world-class singers who regularly appear on the most renowned opera house stages. WCO strives to provide audiences with a unique musical experience and has repeatedly and consistently been acclaimed in the local, national, and international press as one of the finest in the field.





Related Articles Shows View More Washington, DC Stories

More Hot Stories For You