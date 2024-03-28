Video: Jessica Phillips Sings 'Tired of Faith' from PENELOPE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch Jessica Phillips sing 'Tired of Faith' from Penelope, a new musical at Signature Theatre, featuring book by Alex Bechtel, Grace McLean & Eva Steinmetz, and music and lyrics by Alex Bechtel in an all-new video.

Based on writings in The Odyssey by Homer, Penelope is told from the perspective of the one left behind. Penelope is directed by Eva Steinmetz (Lightning Rod Special’s The Appointment, Pig Iron Theater’s The Caregivers) and will star Broadway’s Jessica Phillips (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal) in the title role. The production is music directed by Ben Moss (Broadway’s Head Over Heels, Spring Awakening).

If we’re going to talk about the Trojan War, we need a drink. Penelope, the wife of Odysseus, is fed up and has some things she wants to say. With glass of bourbon in hand, she takes the microphone to chronicle those twenty years waiting on the small island kingdom of Ithaca. With soulful music, this witty and thoughtful musical flips the script on the dutiful wife, as Penelope steps out of the background to claim her time in the spotlight.

The creative team for Penelope includes Scenic Design by Paige Hathaway (Signature’s No Place to Go, RENT), Costume Design by Danielle Preston (Signature’s Passing Strange, Studio Theatre’s Fat Ham), Lighting Design by Jesse Belsky (Signature’s The Bridges of Madison County, Sweeney Todd), and Sound Design by Eric Norris (Signature’s Private Jones, Ragtime). Casting is by Jorge Acevedo. Becky Reed is the Production Stage Manager, Hannah Allison is the Production Assistant, Sarah Beth Hall is the Associate Scenic Designer, and Elijah Thomas is the Assistant Lighting Designer.

Tickets start at $40 and are available at SigTheatre.org.