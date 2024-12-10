Video: Go Behind A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Tour in D.C. with Cooper Clack

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Go behind-the-scenes of A Beautiful Noise in Washington D.C. with Cooper Clack!

The story of the legendary Neil Diamond comes to life on stage in a gripping and uplifting new musical.

The musical is now on tour in North America. Tickets now on sale! Get your tickets here.

Nick Fradiani plays ‘Neil Diamond – Then’ in the national tour directly from playing the role on Broadway since October 2023. He won the title of “American Idol” in 2015 and has since released his debut album “Hurricane” in 2016, featuring the hit single “Beautiful Life.” “Past My Past,” Fradiani’s second solo album, was released in 2022.

Joining Fradiani is Tony Nominee Robert Westenberg (Neil Diamond – Now), Hannah Jewel Kohn (Marcia Murphey), Lisa Reneé Pitts (Doctor), Michael Accardo (Bert Berns/ Kieve Diamond), Tuck Milligan (Fred Weintraub/ Tommy O'Rourke), Kate A. Mulligan (Ellie Greenwich/ Rose Diamond) and Tiffany Tatreau (Jaye Posner).

Rounding out the company as “The Noise” are Cooper Clack, Chris Marsh Clark, Dennis Dizon (Swing), Dale Duko, Deirdre Dunkin, Rene Mirai Guyon (Swing), Ginger Hurley, Jer (Swing), Spencer Donavan Jones, Zoë Maloney (Swing), Ellen McGihon, Thabitha Moruthane, Tasheim Ramsey Pack, Jeilani Rhone-Collins, Daniela Rodrigo (Swing), Alec Michael Ryan (Swing) and J’Kobe Wallace.

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like "America," "Forever in Blue Jeans," and "Sweet Caroline," an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy® Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway-and head out on the road across America.

