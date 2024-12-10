Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: Go Behind A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Tour in D.C. with Cooper Clack

The musical is now on tour in North America. Tickets now on sale!

By: Dec. 10, 2024
A Beautiful Noise Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.




Go behind-the-scenes of A Beautiful Noise in Washington D.C. with Cooper Clack!

The story of the legendary Neil Diamond comes to life on stage in a gripping and uplifting new musical.

The musical is now on tour in North America. Tickets now on sale! Get your tickets here.

Nick Fradiani plays ‘Neil Diamond – Then’ in the national tour directly from playing the role on Broadway since October 2023. He won the title of “American Idol” in 2015 and has since released his debut album “Hurricane” in 2016, featuring the hit single “Beautiful Life.” “Past My Past,” Fradiani’s second solo album, was released in 2022.

Joining Fradiani is Tony Nominee Robert Westenberg (Neil Diamond – Now), Hannah Jewel Kohn (Marcia Murphey), Lisa Reneé Pitts (Doctor), Michael Accardo (Bert Berns/ Kieve Diamond), Tuck Milligan (Fred Weintraub/ Tommy O'Rourke), Kate A. Mulligan (Ellie Greenwich/ Rose Diamond) and Tiffany Tatreau (Jaye Posner). 

Rounding out the company as “The Noise” are Cooper ClackChris Marsh ClarkDennis Dizon (Swing), Dale DukoDeirdre Dunkin, Rene Mirai Guyon (Swing), Ginger Hurley, Jer (Swing), Spencer Donavan Jones, Zoë Maloney (Swing), Ellen McGihonThabitha MoruthaneTasheim Ramsey PackJeilani Rhone-CollinsDaniela Rodrigo (Swing), Alec Michael Ryan (Swing) and J’Kobe Wallace.

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like "America," "Forever in Blue Jeans," and "Sweet Caroline," an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy® Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway-and head out on the road across America. 




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a A Beautiful Noise National Tour Tee A Beautiful Noise National Tour Tee
Buy a Beautiful Unisex Zip Up Hoodie Beautiful Unisex Zip Up Hoodie
Buy a A Beautiful Noise I Am I Said Longsleeve A Beautiful Noise I Am I Said Longsleeve
Buy a A Beautiful Noise So Good Mug A Beautiful Noise So Good Mug

Videos