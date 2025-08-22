Video: DAMN YANKEES Star Quentin Earl Darrington Performs National Anthem At Nationals Park

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Quentin Earl Darrington, who stars as Joe Boyd in Arena Stage’s upcoming production of Damn Yankees, performed the National Anthem at Nationals Park on August 15, 2025, ahead of the Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies game. Check out video of his performance.

The appearance gave fans a preview of the powerhouse vocals they can expect when the Tony-nominated performer takes the stage this fall.

Damn Yankees features music and lyrics by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross, with a book by George Abbott and Douglass Wallop, based on Wallop’s novel The Year the Yankees Lost the Pennant. This new adaptation is by Will Power and Doug Wright, with additional lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo.

The production is presented by special arrangement with Haley Swindal and Julie Boardman and will be staged in Arena Stage’s Fichandler Stage September 9 – November 9, 2025.